7 Seollal activities to enjoy in Seoul this Lunar New Year holiday
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 07:00
- LEE JIAN
For some 2 billion people in the world, 2026 starts on Feb, 17, when the year’s first barely-visible New Moon ascends into the dark moonless night.
Known as Seollal in Korea, the Lunar New Year holiday this year lasts three days from Feb. 16 to 18, or five days when including the weekend. During the period, the usually busy capital sees a mass exodus as a host of locals sojourn across the country to reunite with families in their hometowns or travel abroad.
Though streets will be quieter, museums, theaters and theme parks will be open — with considerable holiday perks — hosting a slew of events for those in Seoul to immerse themselves in the Seollal spirit.
From a traditional dance show and historical exhibit to musical and arts and craft, here are seven cultural activities to enjoy during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday in Seoul.
National Museum of Korea
The National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is hosting a spring-themed exhibition titled “Ipchun Maehyang — The Fragrance of Plum Blossoms Heralding a New Spring,” from Feb. 4 to 28 at the museum’s Great Hall. Centered on Korean plum blossoms, or maehwa, the show features 11 plum trees, shared by Ahn Hyung-jae, a renowned plum blossom expert who has spent 54 years cultivating and caring for the trees, per the museum.
Maehwa are among the earliest flowers to bloom in spring in Korea, and symbolize hope, resilience and new beginnings.
The National Museum is also offering free entry to its ongoing exhibition on Admiral Yi Sun-shin, titled “The Great Admiral Yi Sun-sin,” during the holiday.
The show includes 258 artifacts, including the original copy of Yi’s handwritten war diary, “Nanjung Ilgi”; “Chingbirok” (1647), the first-hand account of the Imjin War written by high-ranking Joseon scholar-official Yu Sŏngnyong (1542-1607); and Yi’s swords.
Yi was a naval commander of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) who famously led Korea’s navy against the series of Japanese invasions between 1592 and 1598, collectively known as the Imjin War. Although vastly outnumbered, his fleet never lost a single naval battle. The admiral died during the war’s final engagement.
National Folk Museum of Korea
The National Folk Museum of Korea in Jongno District, central Seoul, is presenting an exhibition titled “The Famous Feast of the Horse” from Dec. 16, 2025, to March 2. Organized to mark the upcoming Year of the Horse, also known as the Byeongo Year, in 2026, the exhibition introduces a range of stories related to horses, one of the 12 zodiac animals, in celebration of the New Year.
Since 2002, the museum has held annual zodiac-themed exhibitions exploring Korean folk traditions associated with each of the 12 animals. This year’s special exhibition expands its scope beyond Korea to include horse-related folk traditions from around the world, highlighting equine culture and symbolism across cultures. The exhibition will also feature four-panel comic-style presentations using folk artifacts to tell stories of notable figures born in the Year of the Horse.
National Gugak Center
The National Gugak Center is set to present its 90-minute Lunar New Year special performance “Seol Ma Jung Ga Se” on Feb. 17 at Yeakdang Hall in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Organized to welcome the Year of the Red Horse, the performance will deliver a message of hope for the New Year through traditional Korean music and dance, echoing the spirit of the horse as a symbol of strength and forward momentum, according to the center.
The program includes a medley of folk songs by the Folk Music Orchestra, fan dance, pangut (percussion performance) and janggu dance presented jointly by the Dance Theater and the Folk Music Orchestra.
The program also includes a one-act changgeuk (Korean traditional opera) excerpt, “On the Road to the Capital,” from “Simcheongga,” performed by Changgeuk Company members. The piece unfolds an emotionally rich narrative — spanning joy, sorrow, anger and delight — while tracing a sonic journey in search of good fortune, brought to life through a deeply resonant stage performance.
National Dance Company of Korea
The National Theater of Korea’s resident troupe, the National Dance Company of Korea is slated to run its Lunar New Year special program “Festival 2026” from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18 at the National Theater of Korea’s Haneul Theater in Jung District, central Seoul.
Since its debut in 2024, the “Festival” series has established itself as a holiday program designed for audiences of all ages to enjoy together. This year’s edition centers on the theme “A Festival for the People,” tracing the seasonal cycles and annual folk customs, from the first full moon of the lunar year to the winter solstice, through Korean dance, and reflecting on the lives and emotions of Korea’s ancestors.
The program brings together traditional repertoire and contemporary works, showcasing the breadth of Korean dance through pieces such as ganggangsullae (a seasonal harvest and fertility ritual dance) and salpuri ( Korean folk dance originating from shamanistic rituals).
Musical “Fan Letter”
The musical “Fan Letter,” currently marking its 10th anniversary, is offering discounted tickets for performances attended between Feb. 13 and 20. Tickets can be purchased at 25 percent off for R seats and 30 percent off for S and A seats, with up to four tickets available per person.
Set in the 1930s during the Japanese colonial period, the show was created based on anecdotes from the Guinhoe, a literary circle that included renown writers such as Kim Yu-jeong and Yi Sang. The story centers on novelist Kim Hae-jin, Jeong Se-hoon — an aspiring writer who admires him — and Hikari, Kim’s muse and a mysterious writer shrouded in secrecy.
The musical “Fan Letter” has continued to be staged in Korea since its premiere in 2016 and has also met international audiences through overseas performances and showcase presentations.
The Japanese-licensed production won 2 awards at Japan’s Odashima Yushi Translation Drama Award in December 2024. In January 2025, it went on to sweep seven categories — including Best Actor — at the annual awards ceremony hosted by the Chinese Musical Association, the country’s most prestigious honors in the musical theater field.
The Korean original 10th-anniversary production of “Fan Letter” runs through Feb. 22 at the CJ Towol Theater of the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul. An encore run will follow from March 17 to June 7 at the main theater of the Hongik University Daehakro Art Center in Jung District, central Seoul.
Namsangol Hanok Village
Namsangol Hanok Village, a recreated village of historical Korean buildings in Jung District, central Seoul, is hosting a New Year festival from Feb. 16 to 18.
The three-day festival includes food sharing, such as pizza and tteokguk (rice cake soup eaten on the morning of the Lunar New Year); B-boying and taekwondo performances; and outdoor games like hoop rolling. It is free, without reservation.
There are also arts and craft stations to make items such as a horse mother-of-pearl key ring, a pony-shaped soap, horse-shaped rice cakes and silver-inlay magnets, available for visitors upon payment of fees ranging from 10,000 won ($7) to 20,000 won per person. Reservation is not required.
Everland
The theme park Everland, in Yonggin, Gyeonggi, is hosting a slew of Seollal-themed activities throughout February.
At its monthly “Fortune Market,” visitors can receive free fortune consultations from professional saju (a traditional Korean system of fortune-telling based on four pillars — year, month, day, and hour of birth — that map a person's destiny) and tarot readers. A wide range of unique, luck-themed fortune experiences are also on offer, including personalized fortunes based on one’s zodiac sign, rituals to ward off bad luck, and crystal ball readings — all designed to invite good fortune for the year ahead.
Nearby, the Carnival Square hosts a traditional folk games experience zone every day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the holiday. Visitors of all ages can freely enjoy classic Korean games such as yutnori (traditional Korean board game), tuho (arrow throwing), ttakji (paper tile flipping), biseokchigi (stone flicking) and jegichagi (shuttlecock kicking).
Special promotions are also available for visitors wearing hanbok during the Lunar New Year. Guests dressed in hanbok can receive discounted admission by visiting on-site ticket booths. Additionally, those wearing hanbok at attractions such as Safari World, Bumper Cars, and Championship Rodeo will receive a “Lucky Carrot Card,” which can be redeemed for Som Points — Everland’s in-park currency.
Foreign visitors are also invited to join the celebrations. Through the 22nd, international guests who visit Everland wearing their own traditional national costumes will be eligible for special discounts, creating a global Lunar New Year atmosphere that transcends borders.
BY LEE JIAN.
