Thailand's tourism authority says prices aren't surging despite complaints from Korean travelers
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:33
- SEO JI-EUN
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Korea played down concerns that Thailand has become "too expensive" for Korean travelers, stressing the Southeast Asian country still offers affordable luxury and healing for the body and mind.
At a media briefing held at a Thai restaurant in central Seoul on Wednesday, TAT officials said they are closely tracking concerns in the Korean market, which sent 1.55 million visitors to Thailand in 2025 — Thailand’s fifth-largest source market globally.
But officials argued that what many Koreans perceive as sticker shock is driven less by Thailand’s domestic prices than by currency moves.
"Our inflation rate is not that high. In fact, Thailand’s internal prices haven't surged," Sirigesanong Trirattanasongpol, executive director of the East Asia Market, said in response to a query from the Korea JoongAng Daily. "The cost of living in Thailand remains stable. The only real problem for travelers might be the exchange rate."
Thailand’s headline consumer price index decreased by 0.66 percent from a year earlier to sit at 99.91 in January, according to data from Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce.
The currency picture, however, has moved in the opposite direction for Korean travelers.
The Thai baht recently traded at around 46.7 won, according to Wise’s exchange-rate tracker — rising by 23 percent from approximately 37.8 won per Baht in early 2024.
The TAT is leaning into a new slogan of "healing is the new luxury."
"Koreans work very hard and are quite combative when they work, so I believe Thailand is the best destination to take a rest from that," Wachirachai Sirisumpan, the newly appointed director of TAT's Seoul Office, said. "The concept focuses on healing not just the mind, but the body and spirit together."
Trirattanasongpol said the campaign is designed to redefine what “luxury” means in Thailand — away from high prices and toward the "joy and happiness" in return on the trip.
Officials said the Korean outbound market is rapidly shifting toward free independent travel and specialized experiences — a trend that has made travelers more detail-oriented, with many seeking niche accommodations and lesser-known neighborhoods rather than standard package itineraries.
To match that demand, the agency is spotlighting hands-on activities that go beyond the typical beach-and-shopping itinerary.
The menu ranges from cooking classes and Thai massage lessons to eco-friendly workshops using natural dyes, pottery sessions and cocktail-making programs.
Officials also rolled out a new set of “musts” aimed at helping travelers build itineraries by theme. "Must taste" encompasses street food to Michelin-starred fine dining; "must buy" includes locally distinctive items at places such as Bangkok's Chatuchak Market; "must see or do" covers participation in regional festivals and cultural events; and "must seek" involves discovering the hidden gems like Bangkok's Old Town.
Alongside the new branding, TAT is emphasizing safety and convenience.
Officials introduced the "Trusted Thailand" certification system, which they said is intended for hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions that meet certain baseline standards for foreign visitors, including CCTV coverage, multilingual staff and convenient payment services for foreign tourists.
TAT is also doubling down on sports marketing, positioning Thailand as a winter home base for recreational sports travelers as well as Korean athletes due to its ideal climate for technical drills.
"Since it is somewhat inconvenient to play any sport in Korea during the winter season, we are making efforts to attract and support sports camps and overseas training in Thailand," said Sirisumpan, pointing to interest from youth and adult football teams, as well as baseball and tennis groups.
The agency is also targeting Korea's older adult demographic — which is growing in numbers — by promoting new golf destinations.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
