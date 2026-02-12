 Better than Google Maps
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

Better than Google Maps

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:25 Updated: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:45
 
National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june, fifth from left, poses for a photo in front of the newly installed life-size copy of the Daedongyeojido at the Path to History hallway on the first floor of the museum on Feb. 12. The Daedongyeojido, also known as the Map of the Great East, is Korea's first large-scale map created by cartographer Kim Jeong-ho in the 19th century and is listed as Korea's National Treasure No. 850. Measuring 6.7 meters (nearly 22 feet) in length and 3.8 meters in width, the map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 sections, each compiled into a separate booklet, making it difficult to display in its entirety. [YONHAP]

National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june, fifth from left, poses for a photo in front of the newly installed life-size copy of the Daedongyeojido at the Path to History hallway on the first floor of the museum on Feb. 12. The Daedongyeojido, also known as the Map of the Great East, is Korea's first large-scale map created by cartographer Kim Jeong-ho in the 19th century and is listed as Korea's National Treasure No. 850. Measuring 6.7 meters (nearly 22 feet) in length and 3.8 meters in width, the map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 sections, each compiled into a separate booklet, making it difficult to display in its entirety. [YONHAP]

 
National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june, fifth from left, poses for a photo in front of the newly installed life-size copy of the Daedongyeojido at the Path to History hallway on the first floor of the museum on Feb. 12. The Daedongyeojido, also known as the Map of the Great East, is Korea's first large-scale map created by cartographer Kim Jeong-ho in the 19th century and is listed as Korea's National Treasure No. 850. Measuring 6.7 meters (nearly 22 feet) in length and 3.8 meters in width, the map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 sections, each compiled into a separate booklet, making it difficult to display in its entirety. [YONHAP]
Children take photo of the newly installed life-size copy of the Daedongyeojido at the Path to History hallway on the first floor of the museum on Feb. 12. The Daedongyeojido, also known as the Map of the Great East, is Korea's first large-scale map created by cartographer Kim Jeong-ho in the 19th century and is listed as Korea's National Treasure No. 850. Measuring 6.7 meters (nearly 22 feet) in length and 3.8 meters in width, the map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 sections, each compiled into a separate booklet, making it difficult to display in its entirety. [YONHAP]

Children take photo of the newly installed life-size copy of the Daedongyeojido at the Path to History hallway on the first floor of the museum on Feb. 12. The Daedongyeojido, also known as the Map of the Great East, is Korea's first large-scale map created by cartographer Kim Jeong-ho in the 19th century and is listed as Korea's National Treasure No. 850. Measuring 6.7 meters (nearly 22 feet) in length and 3.8 meters in width, the map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 sections, each compiled into a separate booklet, making it difficult to display in its entirety. [YONHAP]


BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags national museum of korea daedongyeojido

More in Korean Heritage

Better than Google Maps

Blackpink collabs with National Museum of Korea to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline'

Long after APEC, Silla gold crowns still seeing surge of interest in Korea and around the world

7 Seollal activities to enjoy in Seoul this Lunar New Year holiday

Confucian scholars propose simpler holiday memorial rite tables to promote family harmony

Related Stories

Cutting-edge tech keeps Korea's ancient heritage alive at National Museum's new conservation center

Artifacts strut the runway at National Museum’s costume contest

Director of the National Museum of Korea publishes an art history book for foreigners

National Museum of Korea mulls charging entry fees as concerns grow over overcrowding

Rising interest in K-culture brings visitor surge to National Museum of Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)