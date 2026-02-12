Better than Google Maps
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:25
Updated: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:45
National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june, fifth from left, poses for a photo in front of the newly installed life-size copy of the Daedongyeojido at the Path to History hallway on the first floor of the museum on Feb. 12. The Daedongyeojido, also known as the Map of the Great East, is Korea's first large-scale map created by cartographer Kim Jeong-ho in the 19th century and is listed as Korea's National Treasure No. 850. Measuring 6.7 meters (nearly 22 feet) in length and 3.8 meters in width, the map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 sections, each compiled into a separate booklet, making it difficult to display in its entirety. [YONHAP]
National Museum of Korea Director You Hong-june, fifth from left, poses for a photo in front of the newly installed life-size copy of the Daedongyeojido at the Path to History hallway on the first floor of the museum on Feb. 12. The Daedongyeojido, also known as the Map of the Great East, is Korea's first large-scale map created by cartographer Kim Jeong-ho in the 19th century and is listed as Korea's National Treasure No. 850. Measuring 6.7 meters (nearly 22 feet) in length and 3.8 meters in width, the map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 sections, each compiled into a separate booklet, making it difficult to display in its entirety. [YONHAP]
Children take photo of the newly installed life-size copy of the Daedongyeojido at the Path to History hallway on the first floor of the museum on Feb. 12. The Daedongyeojido, also known as the Map of the Great East, is Korea's first large-scale map created by cartographer Kim Jeong-ho in the 19th century and is listed as Korea's National Treasure No. 850. Measuring 6.7 meters (nearly 22 feet) in length and 3.8 meters in width, the map divides the Korean Peninsula into 22 sections, each compiled into a separate booklet, making it difficult to display in its entirety. [YONHAP]
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)