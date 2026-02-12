AI chills professional job market, and calls grow for urgent response (KOR)

Is AI already affecting the job market? According to a January employment report released on Wednesday, the number of workers in professional, scientific and technical sectors fell by 98,000 from a year earlier, the largest decline since the industry classification was revised in 2013. The drop was particularly pronounced in specialized services such as accounting, legal work and tax consulting.In recent years, AI-based task automation has spread rapidly across these fields, raising concerns about there being fewer and fewer employment opportunities. Of the roughly 1,200 people who passed last year’s public accountant certification exam, many reportedly struggled to secure practical training placements due to the decline in entry-level hiring.An official from the Ministry of Data and Statistics said the trend may partly reflect a technical adjustment following growth in these sectors in 2023. At the same time, the official noted that the development of AI may be negatively impacting the hiring of junior staff in specialized services. While it remains unclear whether AI-driven job losses will continue, the expanding influence of the technology on employment warrants close monitoring.Industries are already visibly changing. Demand for software developers surged after the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, but recent rapid advances in AI have begun to moderate hiring in that field. AI is also affecting manufacturing. Hyundai Motor announced its plans to deploy humanoid robots at production sites starting in 2028, underscoring that automation is an irreversible trend. Just as the Luddite movement failed to stop the Industrial Revolution in 19th-century Britain, the AI transformation is unlikely to be reversed.Many young people remain unprepared for this technological shift. The youth employment rate stood at 43.6 percent in January, the lowest level since 2021, and the number of people classified as “inactive but not seeking work” has exceeded 2.78 million, highlighting the severity of the employment downturn.With AI reshaping industries and labor markets faster than expected, the government needs to accelerate labor market reform. Workforce planning must reflect changes in industrial demand and be helped by stronger retraining and job transition programs. Removing outdated regulations to encourage the creation of new jobs will be critical to helping workers adapt to the structural changes ahead.인공지능(AI)의 일자리 대체 충격이 현실화하는 것일까. 어제 발표된 ‘1월 고용 동향’에 따르면 전문·과학기술서비스업 취업자는 1년 전보다 9만8000명 줄었다. 2013년 산업분류 개편 이후 최대 감소 폭이다. 이 중에서도 회계·법률·세무·특허 등 전문 서비스 분야의 감소가 두드러진다.전문 서비스는 변호사·회계사·변리사·세무사 등 고소득 전문직을 아우른다. 최근 이들 분야에서는 AI 기반 업무 자동화가 빠르게 확산하면서 고용 위축이 목격되고 있다. 지난해 공인회계사 합격자 1200명 가운데 상당수가 신입 채용 감소로 실무수습처를 구하지 못한 것으로 나타났다.국가데이터처 관계자는 전문·과학기술서비스업 취업자 감소와 관련해 “2023년부터 추세적으로 크게 증가해 온 과정에서 기술적 조정이 있었고, 전문 서비스업과 관련해 AI 발전으로 신입 직원 채용이 둔화한 것 아닌가 한다”고 했다. 아직 AI발 고용 감소가 추세적 현상인지 단정할 수는 없지만 주시할 필요성은 커지고 있다.무엇보다 현장에서 변화의 흐름이 뚜렷하다. 2022년 11월 챗GPT 등장 이후 소프트웨어 개발자 수요가 급증했지만, 최근에는 AI 기술 급진전으로 개발자 수요 조정이 나타나고 있다. 생산직도 예외가 아니다. 현대자동차가 휴머노이드 로봇 ‘아틀라스’를 2028년부터 생산 현장에 투입하기로 한 것은 자동화가 거스를 수 없는 흐름임을 보여준다. 19세기 영국에서 러다이트 운동이 산업혁명을 막지 못했듯 AI 혁명 역시 되돌릴 수 없다.이런 기술 격변 상황에 속수무책인 청년이 많다. 지난 1월 청년 고용률(43.6%)은 2021년 이후 가장 낮았다. 게다가 구직 활동을 멈춘 ‘쉬었음’ 인구가 278만 명을 넘어섰을 정도로 고용 한파가 심각하다. AI 확산이 예상보다 빨리 산업과 고용을 뒤흔들기 시작한 만큼 정부는 이제라도 노동시장 개혁에 속도를 내야 한다. 산업 변화에 따른 인력 수급 계획도 달라져야 한다. 근로자의 재교육·전환 훈련 강화가 시급하다. 무엇보다 낡은 규제를 과감히 혁파해 새 일자리를 많이 만드는 것이 정부의 책무다.