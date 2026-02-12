In the AI era, ‘how’ fades and ‘why’ takes center stage (KOR)

Global financial markets witnessed an unprecedented shock on Feb. 3, described by some as a “SaaS-pocalypse,” or the collapse of the software-as-a-service model.Just three weeks after Anthropic unveiled its AI agent service Claude CoWork, the combined market value of global software companies fell by $285 billion. The decline reflected growing concern that AI had entered a stage where it could replicate and operate other AI systems, undermining pricing models based on the number of human users.CoWork represents the arrival of autonomous agents that can access user systems, read and modify files and execute tasks. AI is no longer a support tool but an operational actor capable of judgment and action.The impact was most visible in the legal sector. Shares of Thomson Reuters fell 15.83 percent in a single day while LegalZoom dropped 19.7 percent, signaling a structural shift in knowledge-based industries.Traditional legal technology focused on the “how,” such as in case searches or document editing. CoWork-based legal plug-ins, however, have pushed the value of routine legal labor close to zero. By providing open-source rule files in formats such as JSON or Markdown, AI agents can automate more than 90 percent of junior lawyers’ tasks almost instantly.Even a simple update of a company’s legal playbook allows AI to review contracts, flag risky clauses using a traffic light system and propose specific revisions with practical alternatives.AI is now both a platform reshaping industries and a solutions provider. What remains as a human competitive advantage is originality and philosophy. This idea is similar to the concept behind the Netflix series "Culinary Class Wars" (2024-), a creative cooking competition where success depends not only on technique but also on each chef’s philosophy and creative vision. AI can generate the optimal recipe, but the reason for creating a dish and the values it conveys come from the chef’s worldview.In the future, law firms will need to sell not precise wording but a vision of justice. When legal strategy begins with the question, “What does this ruling leave for our society?” AI becomes an engine that implements that philosophy.Organizations focused only on execution risk falling behind. Those that provide judgment, trust and value will endure. In this period of disruption, the winners will be those who design strategy, purpose and meaning.History offers a parallel. In 1638, Crown Prince Sohyeon of Joseon (1612–1645) reflected on why a new civilization was needed when his country was preoccupied with neo-Confucian formalities. Today, society needs leaders who, like him, ask why before how.세계 금융시장은 3일 ‘사스포칼립스(서비스형 소프트웨어 붕괴)’라는 전대미문을 목격했다.앤트로픽의 AI 에이전트 서비스 ‘클로드 코워크’가 공개된 지 3주 만에 글로벌 소프트웨어 기업 시가총액 2850억 달러(약 413조원)가 증발했다. AI가 스스로 AI를 복제하는 단계로 진입하면서, 인원수 기반 과금 모델이 무너졌기 때문이다.코워크는 사용자 시스템에 접근해 파일을 읽고 수정하며 실행하는 ‘자율형 에이전트’ 시대를 열었다. AI는 더 이상 보조 도구가 아니라 판단하고 행동하는 실행 주체다.충격은 법률 시장에서 가장 선명했다. 톰슨 로이터 주가가 하루 만에 15.83%, 리걸줌이 19.7% 급락한 것은 지식권력 구조의 해체를 상징한다.과거의 리걸테크(legal tech, 법률 업무 자동화·고도화 기술)가 판례 검색이나 문장 교정 같은 ‘어떻게(how)’에 집중했다면, 코워크 기반 법률 플러그인은 그 노동의 가치를 거의 영(0)으로 수렴시킨다. 오픈소스 형식(JSON, Markdown)의 규칙 파일만 제공하면, AI 에이전트가 주니어 변호사 업무의 90% 이상을 즉시 자동화한다.기업의 법률 플레이북(playbook, 계약·리스크 대응 기준서)을 텍스트 파일로 업데이트하는 것만으로도, AI는 계약서의 독소 조항을 신호등 색깔(녹색·노란색·빨간색)로 분류하고 구체적 수정안까지 제시한다.AI는 이제 산업을 재편하는 플랫폼이자 솔루션 제공자다. 인간에게 남은 경쟁력은 독창성과 철학뿐이다. 이를 ‘흑백요리사 전략’이라 부를 수 있다. AI는 최적의 레시피(how)를 만들 수 있지만, 왜 이 요리를 만드는지(why), 어떤 가치를 담을 것인지(what)는 셰프의 세계관에서 나온다.미래의 로펌이 팔아야 할 것은 정교한 문구가 아니라 정의관이다. “이 판결은 우리 사회에 무엇을 남기는가”라는 질문에서 출발해 법률 전략을 설계할 때, AI는 그 철학을 구현하는 엔진이 된다.‘어떻게’에 집착하는 조직은 도태되고, 신뢰와 가치 판단을 제공하는 주체만이 살아남는다. 격변기의 승자는 기술 활용자가 아니라 전략과 철학을 기획하는 자다. 로펌의 미래는 법전 속에 있지 않고, 그들이 세상에 던지는 정의의 질문 속에 있다. 가장 빠르게 자신의 철학을 AI라는 그릇에 담아내는 자만이, 이 2850억 달러의 소용돌이 속에서 진정한 승자가 될 것이다.1638년 청나라 심양에서 소현세자는 조선이 성리학의 형식과 예법이라는 ‘어떻게’에 매몰되어 있을 때, ‘왜’ 새로운 문명이 필요한지를 고민했다. 지금 우리 사회엔 이 시대 소현세자들의 성공이 중요하다.