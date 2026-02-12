 Blackpink collabs with National Museum of Korea to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink collabs with National Museum of Korea to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline'

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 12:35
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


National Museum of Korea will beam with Blackpink's signature shade of pink during the collaboration period starting from Feb. 27 to March 8. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

National Museum of Korea will beam with Blackpink's signature shade of pink during the collaboration period starting from Feb. 27 to March 8. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

The National Museum of Korea will turn pink. Literally. 
 
The state-run museum has joined forces with K-pop girl group Blackpink to celebrate the quartet's upcoming EP "Deadline" set to drop on Feb. 27. 
 
The exterior of the museum, located in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and its outdoor plaza will beam with Blackpink's signature shade of pink during the event period starting from Feb. 27 to March 8. 
 
A listening zone will be set up at the Path of History, located in the east wing of the museum, where all five tracks of the new album will be available for visitors to enjoy. The track list includes pre-release song "JUMP," title track "GO," as well as "Me and my," "Champion," and "Fxxxboy."
 
For reservation-only, a pre-listening session will be held a day prior on Feb. 26. Reservation will be available on Naver from Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. The official listening session starting on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. can be enjoyed by anyone visiting the museum.
 
An audio guide recorded by the four members on eight select artifacts at the museum will also become available. 
 
Jennie and Jisoo have recorded in Korean, Rose in English and Lisa in Thai. The Thai version will launch some time in March, according to the museum.  
 
The National Museum of Korea, which greeted a record-breaking 6.5 million visitors last year, has been expanding its approach to foreign visitors in various ways and one of them has been collaborating with K-pop stars. 
 
Korean singer Woodz filmed a live performance in front of the stela of King Gwanggaeto the Great at the National Museum of Korea upon his comeback last year. 
 

Related Article

Poster of National Museum of Korea and Blackpink's collaboration [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

Poster of National Museum of Korea and Blackpink's collaboration [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

"The collaboration aims to reinterpret the cultural heritage preserved by the museum in a contemporary context, encouraging more people to visit the museum and engage with culture more naturally," National Museum Director You Hong-june said in a release. 
 
"The National Museum of Korea will continue to expand the possibilities of the 'K-museum' concept through various collaborations as an open institution that can communicate with global citizen transcending generation and borders." 
 
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags national museum of korea blackpink deadline

More in K-pop

Prosecutors claim Winner member Mino had 102 unauthorized absences from military service

Court rules in favor of Min Hee-jin in contract termination suit with HYBE

Blackpink collabs with National Museum of Korea to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline'

Singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun to release first new song since 2024

Girl group fromis_9 to release first Japanese EP

Related Stories

Blackpink to come back with new EP 'Deadline' on Feb. 27

National Museum of Korea logs 100 million visitors since 1945, including 6 million this year

Cutting-edge tech keeps Korea's ancient heritage alive at National Museum's new conservation center

Artifacts strut the runway at National Museum’s costume contest

National Museum of Korea mulls charging entry fees as concerns grow over overcrowding
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)