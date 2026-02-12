Blackpink collabs with National Museum of Korea to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline'
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 12:35
-
JIN EUN-SOO
The state-run museum has joined forces with K-pop girl group Blackpink to celebrate the quartet's upcoming EP "Deadline" set to drop on Feb. 27.
The exterior of the museum, located in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and its outdoor plaza will beam with Blackpink's signature shade of pink during the event period starting from Feb. 27 to March 8.
A listening zone will be set up at the Path of History, located in the east wing of the museum, where all five tracks of the new album will be available for visitors to enjoy. The track list includes pre-release song "JUMP," title track "GO," as well as "Me and my," "Champion," and "Fxxxboy."
For reservation-only, a pre-listening session will be held a day prior on Feb. 26. Reservation will be available on Naver from Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. The official listening session starting on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. can be enjoyed by anyone visiting the museum.
An audio guide recorded by the four members on eight select artifacts at the museum will also become available.
Jennie and Jisoo have recorded in Korean, Rose in English and Lisa in Thai. The Thai version will launch some time in March, according to the museum.
The National Museum of Korea, which greeted a record-breaking 6.5 million visitors last year, has been expanding its approach to foreign visitors in various ways and one of them has been collaborating with K-pop stars.
Korean singer Woodz filmed a live performance in front of the stela of King Gwanggaeto the Great at the National Museum of Korea upon his comeback last year.
"The National Museum of Korea will continue to expand the possibilities of the 'K-museum' concept through various collaborations as an open institution that can communicate with global citizen transcending generation and borders."
