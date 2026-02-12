 Korea plans large-scale K-pop festival by end of 2027
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:27
BTS's logo for its "Arirang" comeback album is set up at Sejong Center's stairway next to Gwanghwamun in central Seoul [NEWS1]

Korea is planning to hold a large-scale K-pop festival by the end of 2027 as part of efforts to more swiftly and broadly introduce Korean culture to a global audience.
 
The festival, according to Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, will include "every artist from all agencies in Korea" and will be held in Korea at the end of 2027. 
 
"The Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange is working on it," Chae said in a press conference held Thursday to mark six months of his appointment.
 
The presidential committee dedicated to fostering Korea's popular culture launched in October last year and is co-chaired by Minister Chae and JYP founder Park Jin-young.
 

"As you all know, K-pop artists' schedules for this year and next year are mostly filled up. The committee is also discussing holding various K-culture-related events at concert venues overseas where K-pop artists are scheduled to hold concerts. It could be something like Korea House, Korea Arena or Korea Stadium."
 
The minister also pledged full-fledged support for the upcoming BTS performance in Gwanghwamun next month.
 
"There are a lot of things to do considering safety due to the expected crowds, and we are discussing it with HYBE," Chae said. HYBE is BTS's agency.
 
"A lot of tourists from abroad will come to Korea because of this performance, and we want them to have a good time here and make good memories. In order to make that happen, a lot of preparation should be done."
 
Chae took a cautious stance on progress toward lifting China’s unofficial ban on Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, which has been in place since 2016.
 
In recent months, there have been signs of thawing relations, such as the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange co-chair Park seen speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping next to Korean President Lee Jae Myung during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation last year in Korea. Dream Concert, one of Korea's longest-running K-pop concerts, was scheduled to be held in Hong Kong and aired across mainland China by a state-run broadcaster. However, earlier this month, the concert was indefinitely postponed less than a week before the event, and the thawing progress came to a halt. 
 
"We are working to establish an atmosphere of trust with China," Chae said. "We are doing it in a way that's understandable and not uncomfortable."
 
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young speaks to the press on Feb. 12 in central Seoul. [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags korea culture ministry bts

