Perpetuator of 'spy' rumor about IU handed 5 million won fine
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:30
A malicious online commenter who spread the so-called spy rumor against IU has been handed a fine of 5 million won ($3,400).
EDAM Entertainment, the singer-actor's agency, released a statement on Wednesday that it had filed criminal complaints and civil lawsuits against a total of 96 individuals last year through its legal representative, Shinwon Law Firm.
The court earlier ruled fully in favor of the agency in a separate case, finding the defendant guilty of plagiarism and issuing a fine of 30 million won.
Another malicious commenter who repeatedly spread false rumors questioning IU’s nationality, alleged criminal past and posted sexually harassing images was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.
The agency said the perpetrators had posted malicious content on major domestic and overseas online platforms, including Naver, Daum, Theqoo, DC Inside, Threads, Instagram, Instiz, Ilbe (also known as Ilgan Best), YouTube and X.
There have also been multiple police cases against individuals who trespassed on IU’s residence and her agency building. Some threatened the artist's safety and even demanded financial compensation.
An investigation is underway into the YouTube channels of cyber wreckers — a slang term for controversial YouTubers who profit from sensational, unverified content. The agency has submitted a request to the U.S. court to release the identity of a Threads user.
“The agency is continuously monitoring and collecting evidence of malicious posts with the help of our fans, and will hold the perpetrators accountable to the fullest extent of the law, no settlements," the agency said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
