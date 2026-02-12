Blackpink collabs with National Museum of Korea to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline'

Prosecutors claim Winner member Mino had 102 unauthorized absences from military service

Perpetuator of 'spy' rumor about IU handed 5 million won fine

ZeroBaseOne drops four members to continue as quintet

TWS’s first VR concert film will open on March 4

IU's EP 'Pieces' already topping local charts

When life gives you an election: IU encourages fans to vote

IU donates 225 million won to charity on 16th anniversary of debut

'Not everyone can be a flower': IU reflects on adulthood in new EP

IU to host solo concert 'The Golden Hour' at Jamsil Olympic Stadium