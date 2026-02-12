TWS’s first VR concert film will open on March 4
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 15:15 Updated: 12 Feb. 2026, 15:18
Boy band TWS will hold its first VR concert, “TWS VR Concert: Rush Road,” on March 4, its publicity agency PR Idea announced on Thursday.
The concert will take place at Megabox Coex in southern Seoul. The upcoming event marks the first VR concert this year from Amaze, a concert production company which has produced VR concert films for several other artists, including Tomorrow X Tomorrow and Enhyphen.
Attendees can listen to multiple TWS songs, including “Overdrive” (2025), recreated in a VR setting to feel as if they are sharing the same performance space with the members.
The concert experience will move through different visual scenes, from a festival stage to a rooftop under a golden sunset and spaces lit by aurora-like lights.
TWS debuted in 2024 with its EP “Sparkling Blue.” The sextet, comprising members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin, is known for its songs “Plot Twist” (2024), “If I’m S, Can You Be My N?” (2024) and “Countdown!” (2025).
