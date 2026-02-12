ZeroBaseOne drops four members to continue as quintet

K-pop project boy band ZeroBaseOne will continue its activities as a five-member group, its management agency WakeOne announced Thursday."Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae and Park Gun-wook have decided to continue working together for a new season as ZeroBaseOne based on deep trust," the agency said in a statement.Four other members — Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin and Han Yu-jin — have terminated their project contracts and will prepare for new individual activities, the agency said."The company will support their future paths and ask fans to keep showing encouragement," it added.Formed through local music cable channel Mnet's audition show "Boys Planet," Zerobaseone debuted in July 2023 as a project group. The nine-member act quickly rose to fame, scoring six consecutive million-selling albums.Initially launched as a two-and-a-half-year project, the group was expected to wind down activities in January 2026. However, all nine members agreed last December to extend activities by two months for a February album release and an encore concert in Seoul in March.WakeOne said it would give "full support" to ensure a stable transition to the new lineup and help all members "continue to grow together as companions."Yonhap