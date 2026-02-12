 ZeroBaseOne drops four members to continue as quintet
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

ZeroBaseOne drops four members to continue as quintet

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:51
ZeroBaseOne poses for a photo during a publicity event for the 2nd D Awards in Seoul on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

ZeroBaseOne poses for a photo during a publicity event for the 2nd D Awards in Seoul on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

 
K-pop project boy band ZeroBaseOne will continue its activities as a five-member group, its management agency WakeOne announced Thursday.
 
"Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae and Park Gun-wook have decided to continue working together for a new season as ZeroBaseOne based on deep trust," the agency said in a statement.
 

Related Article

 
Four other members — Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin and Han Yu-jin — have terminated their project contracts and will prepare for new individual activities, the agency said.
 
"The company will support their future paths and ask fans to keep showing encouragement," it added.
 
Formed through local music cable channel Mnet's audition show "Boys Planet," Zerobaseone debuted in July 2023 as a project group. The nine-member act quickly rose to fame, scoring six consecutive million-selling albums.
 
Initially launched as a two-and-a-half-year project, the group was expected to wind down activities in January 2026. However, all nine members agreed last December to extend activities by two months for a February album release and an encore concert in Seoul in March.
 
WakeOne said it would give "full support" to ensure a stable transition to the new lineup and help all members "continue to grow together as companions." 

Yonhap
tags Korea K-pop Zerobaseone

More in K-pop

TWS’s first VR concert film will open on March 4

ZeroBaseOne drops four members to continue as quintet

Perpetuator of 'spy' rumor about IU handed 5 million won fine

Prosecutors claim Winner member Mino had 102 unauthorized absences from military service

Blackpink collabs with National Museum of Korea to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline'

Related Stories

ZeroBaseOne's debut track named one of best K-pop songs of year by British magazine

'Dream big, they said': ZeroBaseOne aims high with refreshing and sexy EP

'Gag Concert' to return after 3-year hiatus with new skits

ZeroBaseOne, SF9 to perform at KPOP Nation in Warsaw in September

ZeroBaseOne set to release fifth EP and prerelease track 'Doctor! Doctor!'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)