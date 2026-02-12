Park Jeong-min issues apology addressing sudden 'Life of Pi' cancellation
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 09:08
Actor Park Jeong-min apologized Wednesday after the stage production of “Life of Pi” abruptly canceled its Tuesday performance just minutes before curtain. Park plays the lead role in the play.
The show had been scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., but organizers called it off five minutes before showtime, citing technical problems. Audience members later vented frustration on social media, saying the decision came too late and that communication at the theater was inadequate.
In a lengthy statement posted on his agency Sam Company’s social media account, Park said, “I sincerely apologize to everyone who came to the performance last night.”
He added that the production company decided to cancel after determining that problems with some lighting equipment would cause “significant inconvenience” to the audience.
“When I think about the sense of emptiness felt by those who had to turn away from the theater doors that never even opened, I have no excuse,” he said. “The precious time, energy and heartfelt anticipation you devoted to seeing this performance are debts I can never repay,” he added.
Park said he delayed issuing his apology while discussing follow-up measures with the production company.
“I suggested scheduling a special additional performance, and the production company gladly accepted,” he said. “I know that a re-performance cannot fully make up for the disappointment, but I hope it can offer at least some comfort,” he added.
The production company announced it will stage an additional performance at 7:30 p.m. next Monday with the same cast, including Park. Ticket holders for Tuesday’s canceled show may attend the added performance and receive an additional 10 percent refund. Those who choose not to attend will receive a refund equal to 110 percent of the original ticket price.
The previously scheduled curtain call event, which allows photography and filming, will proceed as planned.
Based on Yann Martel’s 2001 novel, “Life of Pi” follows a boy stranded in the Pacific Ocean after a cargo ship sinks. The production marks Park’s return to the stage after eight years.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
