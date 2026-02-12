'Single's Inferno' coming back for sixth season, says Netflix
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:18
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Netflix will produce a sixth season of its dating reality show “Single's Inferno” (2021-), the streaming service announced on Thursday.
The date of the new season's release has not been set yet.
The sixth season follows the show's earlier success on Netflix. In its first season, “Single's Inferno” became the first Korean reality show to enter the streaming service's top 10 non-English shows list, with the second season staying on that same list for four weeks in a row and the third season ranking in the global top 10 for five weeks straight.
The fifth season ranked second in the top 10 non-English shows list. It ran from Jan. 20 through Tuesday with 12 episodes.
The show puts a group of contestants on a remote island dubbed “Inferno,” where they have to cook their own meals and find water. They can leave the island only by matching with a partner.
The first season started in December 2021.
