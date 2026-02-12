Former drone commander removed from office over martial law involvement

The former chief of the Drone Operations Command was removed from office Thursday in a disciplinary action over his involvement in the botched martial law imposition in late 2024, military sources said.The Defense Ministry imposed the measure, its strongest disciplinary action, against Maj. Gen. Kim Yong-dae, who is suspected of dispatching drones to North Korea in October 2024 following orders from former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, according to sources.Kim allegedly conducted the operation without following relevant reporting procedures.A special counsel team earlier concluded the alleged drone dispatch was aimed at inciting retaliation from the North, which could be then used as a pretext for Yoon's martial law imposition two months later.Without disclosing the level of punishment, the Defense Ministry said it has imposed “heavy” disciplinary action against a general-level officer who had been indicted without physical detention.Kim Yong-dae was indicted last November on charges of obstructing official duties and soliciting the drafting of false official documents by the special counsel team that also charged former President Yoon with allegations of sending the drones.Yonhap