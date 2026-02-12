ASEAN-Korea Centre holds 18th Annual Council Meeting in Seoul
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:33
SEO JI-EUN
The ASEAN-Korea Centre convened its 18th annual meeting of the council on Wednesday at the Westin Josun Seoul.
The council — made up of senior government officials from Korea and 10 original Asean member states — reviewed the center’s 2025 achievements and approved its 2026 work plan and budget.
The center said it plans to roll out around 30 programs this year across economic cooperation, culture and tourism, media and people-to-people exchanges. The initiatives include opening a new ASEAN Hall in Jeonju, North Jeolla, in addition to existing halls in Seoul and on Jeju Island.
