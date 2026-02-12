 ASEAN-Korea Centre holds 18th Annual Council Meeting in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

ASEAN-Korea Centre holds 18th Annual Council Meeting in Seoul

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:33 Updated: 12 Feb. 2026, 15:47
Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Kim Jae-shin, back row center, poses for a commemorative photo with Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hae, fifth from left in the back row, alongside the center’s council directors and ambassadors of Asean member states to Korea during a reception following the 18th Annual Council Meeting at The Westin Josun Seoul on Feb. 11. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Kim Jae-shin, back row center, poses for a commemorative photo with Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hae, fifth from left in the back row, alongside the center’s council directors and ambassadors of Asean member states to Korea during a reception following the 18th Annual Council Meeting at The Westin Josun Seoul on Feb. 11. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

 
The ASEAN-Korea Centre convened its 18th annual meeting of the council on Wednesday at the Westin Josun Seoul. 
 
The council — made up of senior government officials from Korea and 10 original Asean member states — reviewed the center’s 2025 achievements and approved its 2026 work plan and budget.
 
The center said it plans to roll out around 30 programs this year across economic cooperation, culture and tourism, media and people-to-people exchanges. The initiatives include opening a new ASEAN Hall in Jeonju, North Jeolla, in addition to existing halls in Seoul and on Jeju Island.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Asean ASEAN-Korea Centre

More in Diplomacy

ASEAN-Korea Centre holds 18th Annual Council Meeting in Seoul

Seoul treads legal, ethical minefield over fate of North Korean POWs in Ukraine

Brazil's first lady posts hanbok photos ahead of husband's upcoming Korea visit

Dutch top envoy calls for deeper chip alliance with Korea amid power politics

Expert says Japan's LDP attracting far-right party supporters may bode well for Seoul-Tokyo ties

Related Stories

Asean-Korea Centre holds 17th annual council meeting

Asean objects

Asean-Korea Centre inaugurates sixth secretary general

Kaya, curry, coffee: Asean companies show off foods at trade fair

Seoul forum spotlights Asean connectivity and partnership with Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)