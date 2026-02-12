Prolonged dry weather in Gyeongsang heightens concerns over drought, wildfires

Energy minister eyes differential tariffs on electricity to spur regional development

Mild weather, fine dust expected during Lunar New Year holiday

Related Stories

Heavy snow blankets Korea day before Lunar New Year

Mercury is dropping across nation on Wednesday

'I can’t even use the holidays I have': Extra Lunar New Year vacation at conglomerates leaves small businesses disgruntled

Snow, rain worsen road congestion as the Lunar New Year holiday begins

Families travel for the Lunar New Year holiday