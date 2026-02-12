 North Korea holds events to gather momentum ahead of key party congress
North Korea holds events to gather momentum ahead of key party congress

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 10:09
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un applauds during a ceremony at the defense ministry in Pyongyang on Feb. 8, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korea has held various events to gather public momentum ahead of its key party congress set for late this month, featuring an art exhibition and ceremonies for local farmers, state media reported Thursday.
 
A book and art exhibition took place at the Korean Art Museum in Pyongyang the previous day, showcasing some 10,000 literature and science books on the political ideology and performances of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Also on display at the exhibition were paintings, sculptures and other artifacts featuring the daily lives of the North Korean people, the KCNA said.
 
The state media also reported that social organizations sent farming equipment, such as tractors, to local farmers in South Hwanghae Province.
 
The moves are seen as part of efforts to build momentum ahead of the upcoming key party congress, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to announce his major policies on the military, diplomacy, the economy and other areas for the next five years.
 

