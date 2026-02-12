Seoul's intelligence agency believes Kim Jong-un's daughter in process of being named successor
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:16
The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Ju-ae, appears to have entered the stage of being formally designated the regime’s successor, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported to the National Assembly on Thursday.
The NIS delivered the assessment during a closed-door plenary session of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Park Sun-won and People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Lee Seong-kweun, who serve as the committee’s vice chairs, disclosed the details in a briefing.
“The NIS reported that Kim Ju-ae appears to have entered the stage of being designated the successor,” Rep. Lee said. “Her presence has continued to be highlighted at events such as the North’s Military Foundation Day ceremony and visits to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun. There are also signs that she has expressed views on certain policies.”
Lawmakers noted that the language used by the spy agency marked a shift.
“In previous briefings, the NIS described her situation as ‘successor-in-training,’” Lee said. “Today, it used the phrase ‘stage of being designated successor,’ which indicates some progress.”
DP Rep. Park Sun-won also said Kim Jong-un has been gradually revealing a succession framework. Since late last year, His daughter's protocol rank — effectively her order of precedence at official events — has been second only to her father, Park said.
“She has directly visited sites, listened to difficulties and worked to resolve them, according to the NIS,” said Park. “Kim Ju-ae has expressed opinions on policy implementation. In that sense, we assess that she has entered the stage of being designated the successor. This assessment is from the NIS’s analysis and judgment.”
Last month, Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which North Korea calls its “supreme sanctuary,” with his daughter to mark the New Year. In released photos, Kim Ju-ae stood at the center of the front row of the procession.
While some analysts say the move could signal developments in the succession structure, others say it may also have been intended to gauge domestic and international reactions.
The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun houses the preserved bodies of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il. It is regarded as a symbol of the legitimacy of the North Korean regime.
