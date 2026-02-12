 Seoul's intelligence agency believes Kim Jong-un's daughter in process of being named successor
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Seoul's intelligence agency believes Kim Jong-un's daughter in process of being named successor

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:16
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and his daughter are seen at the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Oct. 11, 2024, in this photo released by the North's state-run Rodong Sinmun. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and his daughter are seen at the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Oct. 11, 2024, in this photo released by the North's state-run Rodong Sinmun. [NEWS1]

 
The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Ju-ae, appears to have entered the stage of being formally designated the regime’s successor, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported to the National Assembly on Thursday.
 
The NIS delivered the assessment during a closed-door plenary session of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Park Sun-won and People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Lee Seong-kweun, who serve as the committee’s vice chairs, disclosed the details in a briefing.
 

Related Article

“The NIS reported that Kim Ju-ae appears to have entered the stage of being designated the successor,” Rep. Lee said. “Her presence has continued to be highlighted at events such as the North’s Military Foundation Day ceremony and visits to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun. There are also signs that she has expressed views on certain policies.”
 
Lawmakers noted that the language used by the spy agency marked a shift.
 
“In previous briefings, the NIS described her situation as ‘successor-in-training,’” Lee said. “Today, it used the phrase ‘stage of being designated successor,’ which indicates some progress.”
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, second from right in the front row, attends a New Year's Day ceremony at to pay respects to his father, Kim Jong-il, and his grandfather and regime founder Kim Il Sung at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang in this photo released by the North's state-controlled Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 2. His daughter stands between him and his wife, Ri Sol-ju. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, second from right in the front row, attends a New Year's Day ceremony at to pay respects to his father, Kim Jong-il, and his grandfather and regime founder Kim Il Sung at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang in this photo released by the North's state-controlled Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 2. His daughter stands between him and his wife, Ri Sol-ju. [YONHAP]

 
DP Rep. Park Sun-won also said Kim Jong-un has been gradually revealing a succession framework. Since late last year, His daughter's protocol rank — effectively her order of precedence at official events — has been second only to her father, Park said.
 
“She has directly visited sites, listened to difficulties and worked to resolve them, according to the NIS,” said Park. “Kim Ju-ae has expressed opinions on policy implementation. In that sense, we assess that she has entered the stage of being designated the successor. This assessment is from the NIS’s analysis and judgment.”
 
Last month, Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which North Korea calls its “supreme sanctuary,” with his daughter to mark the New Year. In released photos, Kim Ju-ae stood at the center of the front row of the procession.
 
While some analysts say the move could signal developments in the succession structure, others say it may also have been intended to gauge domestic and international reactions.
 
The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun houses the preserved bodies of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il. It is regarded as a symbol of the legitimacy of the North Korean regime.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Kim Ju-ae successor NIS analysis

More in North Korea

Seoul's intelligence agency believes Kim Jong-un's daughter in process of being named successor

North Korea holds events to gather momentum ahead of key party congress

Seoul treads legal, ethical minefield over fate of North Korean POWs in Ukraine

North Korea says 50,000 unit housing project in Pyongyang is nearing completion

North Korea warns Japan against forging military alliances with other nations

Related Stories

Kim Ju-ae not North Korea's next leader, DP lawmaker asserts

NIS reports China trip enhances Kim Ju-ae's position as successor

With daughter in tow, North Korean leader attends factory openings for 2nd straight day

North Korean leader attends factory opening ceremony with daughter Kim Ju-ae beside him

Is she North Korea's next heir? Kim Ju-ae's increasing exposure suggests so.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)