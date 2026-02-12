Bipartisan committee on U.S. investment bill at impasse over judicial reform bills

A parliamentary special committee to fast-track legislation on Korea's investment pledges to the United States opened its first meeting Thursday but was halted shortly after as rival parties clashed over unrelated judicial reform bills approved a day earlier.The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) earlier agreed to establish the committee to handle a special bill to carry out Seoul's investment pledges to the U.S. as part of a trade deal reached by the two countries last year, following tariff actions by U.S. President Donald Trump.In an online post last month, Trump threatened to raise reciprocal tariffs on Korean goods back to 25 percent from 15 percent, citing a delay in Seoul's legislative process needed to move the trade deal forward.The committee's first meeting, however, was stalled shortly after electing the chair and leadership positions of the committee.The PPP took issue with the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee's approval on Wednesday of two bills that would allow for constitutional appeal for cases finalized by the Supreme Court and increase the number of justices at the top court to 26 from the current 14.The DP, which holds a parliamentary majority, seeks to pass the two bills into law during a plenary session by the end of this month in a push to reform the judiciary.PPP Rep. Park Soo-young explained that the PPP had earlier agreed to form the special committee for the broader interest of the public, though it has consistently argued that the trade agreement requires the National Assembly's ratification."However, bills that are not in the national interest were pushed through at the legislation and judiciary committee yesterday," he said. "We cannot understand such a unilateral move and strongly condemn it."The special committee's mandate is set to expire on March 9.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PPP Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the committee chair, said he will ensure that the investment bill is put to a vote before the deadline.Yonhap