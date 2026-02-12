Bipartisan luncheon at Blue House called off after PPP chief abruptly cancels
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 18:45 Updated: 12 Feb. 2026, 19:19
Hopes of bipartisan cooperation faded as a Lunar New Year’s luncheon meeting scheduled for Thursday between President Lee Jae Myung, Democratic Party (DP) leader Jung Chung-rae and People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok fell through.
Jang notified the Blue House of his absence about an hour before the Thursday morning meeting. As for the reason for his cancellation, he cited what he called the DP’s unilateral push on legislation. The DP protested to the action, which it called “disrespectful to the president.”
The political atmosphere quickly grew icy, with the Blue House also expressing displeasure.
“No matter how I look at it, today’s luncheon should take place by Lee and Jung alone,” said Jang during a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday after his cancellation. “I cannot respond to someone who hides a knife behind their back with one hand and asks for a handshake with the other.”
Jang pointed to the DP’s passage of the Supreme Court expansion bill and the Constitutional complaint bill at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday night. The Supreme Court expansion bill would increase the number of justices from 14 to 26, while the Constitutional complaint bill would allow constitutional complaints against finalized Supreme Court rulings.
The PPP has argued that the bills are intended to shield Lee from judicial risks by expanding the Supreme Court and effectively introducing a fourth trial.
“Whenever a luncheon with the president is scheduled, something outrageous happens the day before,” Jang said. “Inviting the leader of the main opposition party to lunch under these circumstances is like serving a bowl of rice made of sand.”
The luncheon was arranged abruptly on Wednesday after Jang had requested a one-on-one with the president. The Blue House accepted the request in the form of a meeting between the government and both parties. Until Thursday morning, Jang had indicated he would attend.
“I will faithfully deliver the voices of the people and present alternatives and a vision,” Jang had said on Wednesday during a PPP supreme council meeting.
However, several members of the PPP Supreme Council urged Jang not to attend. They said the party had been “stabbed in the back” by the DP’s legislative push.
After the council meeting, Jang discussed the matter with four senior members and other party officials. Jang said dialogue with Lee was necessary on livelihood issues, while other party leaders opposed attendance.
“Even if we are criticized for skipping the luncheon, we must inform the public about the DP’s handling of these bad laws,” a council member told Jang.
Within the PPP, a war of words erupted over Jang’s decision not to attend the luncheon meeting.
“Jang should have told Lee directly to stop governing this way,” said PPP Rep. Kim Yong-tae, a member of a smaller, more reform-oriented faction within the party. “He could have flipped the table or demanded a special counsel and opposed the Supreme Court expansion.”
“I do not know whether flipping the table would appear resolute and appropriate to the public,” Jang said in response. “The DP clearly toyed with us by passing the bills unilaterally ahead of the meeting.”
The DP reacted angrily to the unilateral notification from Jang and the PPP.
“I am shocked by the PPP’s behavior,” DP leader Jung said. “It shows not even a speck of respect for the people and the president. The PPP is truly hopeless.”
The Blue House also expressed regret and displeasure.
“This meeting was meant for communication and cooperation on state affairs,” said Hong Ihk-pyo, the Blue House secretary for political affairs. “It is regrettable that a scheduled meeting with the president was canceled in connection with the situation at the National Assembly.”
The Blue House also canceled the luncheon between Lee and Jung after Jang’s notice of absence.
“The purpose was to discuss overall state affairs with both the ruling and main opposition leaders,” Hong said. “Holding the meeting without the opposition leader would have little meaning.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM GYU-TAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)