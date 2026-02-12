 PPP leader declines luncheon invitation with president, DP leader
PPP leader declines luncheon invitation with president, DP leader

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 11:36
Conservative People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok drinks water during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok said no to a luncheon with the president and the Democratic Party (DP) leader, just an hour before it was set to take place at noon on Thursday.
 
“Today, the Supreme Council members asked me to reconsider attending the luncheon,” Jang said, speaking at a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
 

“I got a sudden call about it yesterday while I was doing on-site campaigning in Daegu and Naju, South Jeolla,” said Jang. “As several Supreme Council members said, I know that, timing-wise and in many ways, it looks like a couple has a fight and then calls the neighbor over, saying they are going to make up.”
 
As for the reason, Jang cited the fact that the DP led the passage of bills to introduce a constitutional complaint system against court rulings and increase the number of Supreme Court justices on Wednesday.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
