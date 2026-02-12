9,600 medical facilities to remain open over Lunar New Year holiday
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:21
Korea will keep an average of nearly 9,600 clinics and hospitals open each day during the Lunar New Year holiday, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Thursday.
Health officials advised people to seek care at nearby medical facilities and to call 119 immediately if they experience severe symptoms.
The Health Ministry said it will run an emergency medical response system from Saturday through Wednesday to ensure people can access treatment throughout the extended holiday period.
Officials advised people with mild symptoms to visit local clinics or smaller hospitals, where doctors can provide treatment and determine whether a transfer to a larger facility is necessary. If doctors suspect a serious condition, patients can be transferred to a larger hospital.
Residents can check which medical institutions and pharmacies are open through E-Gen, the government’s emergency medical services portal, the E-Gen mobile app and the Emergency Smart app. Information is also available via the Health Ministry’s call center at 129 and local government hotlines at 120.
Local governments will post details on their websites, and authorities plan to send emergency text alerts and provide guidance through disaster broadcasts.
The Emergency Smart app allows users to input symptoms and receive recommendations on whether to visit an emergency room. For less severe cases, it suggests nearby clinics and offers basic first aid information. The app also provides location-based details on clinics, emergency rooms and after-hours pediatric hospitals. It is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Health officials said anyone experiencing serious symptoms — including difficulty breathing or sudden numbness in the arms or legs — should call 119 immediately. Emergency responders provide consultations and determine whether patients need transport to an appropriate emergency medical center.
A total of 416 emergency medical institutions nationwide will operate 24 hours a day during the holiday, the ministry said.
The ministry and the National Emergency Medical Center will run a 24-hour situation room to monitor emergency cases and inspect regional response systems, including on-call medical institutions. Public health center rapid response teams and Disaster Medical Assistance Teams will remain on standby in case of mass casualty incidents or other emergencies.
Adults should also seek emergency help if they experience paralysis or numbness on one side of the face, difficulty speaking due to tongue paralysis, a sudden severe headache or persistent severe chest or back pain.
Sudden intense abdominal pain or numbness in the limbs also warrants an emergency call, officials said.
For children, guardians should call 119 if a child’s lips turn purple or if the child has a severe headache accompanied by a seizure. Severe coughing or gasping for breath, visible chest retractions or severe diarrhea or vomiting that prevents fluid intake and causes unusual lethargy also require emergency assistance.
Officials urged particular caution for infants younger than 3 months.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM NAM-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
