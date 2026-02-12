Body of Korean national discovered buried at Otaru Dream Beach in Japan
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 10:22
The body of a Korean national was found at Otaru Dream Beach, a popular tourist destination on the eastern coast of Otaru in Hokkaido, Japan, buried in the sand.
The body, which was discovered on the sandy shore of Otaru Dream Beach on Feb. 5, was identified as a Korean man in his 40s surnamed Kim, according to local media.
Police said Kim is believed to have died around 15 to 20 days before the discovery. There were no visible external injuries. Authorities are investigating various possibilities, including crime and accident, and are looking into Kim’s last known movements and the people around him.
Police had been dispatched to the beach at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 after receiving a report that “something resembling human bones was visible on the sandy shore of Dream Beach,” police said, and found the body of a man buried in the sand.
The deceased was wearing a blue jumper, black pants and brown boots and was carrying a crossbody bag. An identification card was reportedly found inside the bag.
