 Chonnam National University professor sentenced to two years for sexually assaulting female students
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Chonnam National University professor sentenced to two years for sexually assaulting female students

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 12:03
[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
A professor at Chonnam National University was sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting female students and taken into immediate custody.
 
The Gwangju District Court sentenced the professor on Wednesday to two years in prison for forcible molestation and ordered the professor’s detention in court. The court also ordered the professor to complete 40 hours of sexual violence prevention education along with a five-year employment restriction.
 

Related Article

 
The professor is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his students at restaurants and parks between 2022 and 2024.
 
He denied the charges in court, saying, "It was merely an expression of encouragement and friendship, and there was no intent to commit forcible molestation." 
 
"Even if there was accidental physical contact, they were acts tolerable under the social norm," he continued. The professor also submitted a petition stating that "the students are making false claims."
 
"Do you have a daughter?" the judge asked before delivering the sentence.
 
"If your daughter experienced the same molestation from her college professor, would you truly brush it off by saying, 'That can happen between a professor and student'?" the judge asked. "You should look back on yourself."
 
"Have you even tried to understand what the victims are going through?" asked the judge. The judge added that the victims have undergone psychiatric treatment and have complained of mental distress to the point of contemplating suicide. 
 
"The defendant molested students who were under the defendant’s supervision and even accused the victims of lying," the court said. "It is highly doubtful whether there are any signs of remorse."


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags crime sexual harassment court

More in Social Affairs

Top court chief justice voices opposition to controversial judicial reform bills

Army honors pilots killed in helicopter crash in funeral service

Prosecutors claim Winner member Mino had 102 unauthorized absences from military service

Court rules in favor of Min Hee-jin in contract termination suit with HYBE

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo wins family inheritance battle against his mother and sisters

Related Stories

Actor Jeong Ga-eun apologizes for inappropriate social media post

Former singer received suspended prison sentence for sexual assault

Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for former K-pop idol over rape charge

Teenager gets four years in jail for filming women's toilets in Jeju

Air Force sergeant takes her life after sexual harassment by superior
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)