Court rules in favor of Min Hee-jin in contract termination suit with HYBE
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 12:36
- YOON SO-YEON
The court sided with former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin in her battle with HYBE over the two parties' shareholders' contract termination suit.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled Thursday that HYBE's unilateral termination of the shareholders' contract between the two parties did not stand because Min Hee-jin's actions "did not seem to intend to bring harm or damages to ADOR."
HYBE must now pay the 25.5 billion won ($17.7 million) that Min demanded as part of her put option, as well as the legal expenses for the lawsuit.
HYBE filed the suit against Min, claiming that it was right for the K-pop company to terminate its shareholders' contract with Min, the former CEO of HYBE's subsidiary ADOR, which is the agency of girl group NewJeans that Min produced.
HYBE claimed that Min tried to seize control of ADOR by getting a third-party investor involved and terminated the shareholders' contract in July 2024. By doing so, HYBE claimed that it was not obligated to buy Min's shares of ADOR as per the put option. Min fought back, claiming that HYBE's argument was not valid.
Thursday's ruling determined that Min did not break her end of the contract and was right to exercise her put option.
"Although she did contact various investors for ADOR to go independent, it seems like she worked on the assumption that she would get HYBE's approval," said the court. "It is questionable whether her actions damaged or brought harm to ADOR's growth."
Min recently founded her own K-pop agency, ooak (one of a kind), and began holding auditions for a new boy band. Three members of NewJeans — Hanni, Hyein and Haerin — went back to ADOR, Minji is still in talks and ADOR filed a civil lawsuit against Danielle and her family.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
