Incheon Airport takes measures for 1.2 million holiday fliers
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:50
More than 1.2 million passengers are expected to pass through Incheon International Airport during the Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 13 to 18, with departures peaking Saturday and arrivals cresting Wednesday, airport officials said Thursday.
With congestion anticipated, Incheon International Airport Corporation recommends that departing passengers arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight during the holiday period.
The total number of inbound and outbound passengers, excluding transit passengers, is projected to reach 1.22 million during the holiday period, or about 204,000 a day on average, according to the airport operator on Thursday. Including 140,000 transit passengers, total traffic is expected to come to 1.36 million, averaging 227,000 passengers a day.
After Asiana Airlines moved from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 on Jan. 14, the passenger split between the terminals was adjusted to roughly an even 50-50 from the previous 65 percent at Terminal 1 and 35 percent at Terminal 2. The operator said it expects congestion to ease compared with past holiday periods due to the passenger dispersion effect.
Still, it plans to implement special transport measures in coordination with relevant agencies in case of disruptions. Major departure halls will open 30 minutes earlier than usual, and the airport will operate as many available security screening devices, including CT X-ray scanners, as possible.
The operator will also deploy 240 additional staff, including volunteers, to guide passengers during peak hours. Another 102 staff will be assigned to self-baggage drop areas to improve processing efficiency.
The Easy Drop service, which allows passengers to check baggage outside the airport and pick it up at their overseas destination, will be expanded from five airlines to six, with Eastar Jet added.
To improve convenience for late-night travelers, the airport will increase the number of 24-hour stores to 95, with 54 in Terminal 1 and 41 in Terminal 2, and extend operating hours at major outlets. Terminal 2 will open three additional facilities, including amenities for passengers with reduced mobility, a family lounge and a baby rest area.
Terminal 1 will pilot four generative AI-based virtual human information kiosks that support Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, providing real-time congestion information and airport guidance.
To prepare for winter snowfall, the operator will run a 24-hour snow removal control center and keep 106 personnel and 32 pieces of equipment on standby. It has also secured 4,550 additional temporary and reserve parking spaces, with 2,750 in Terminal 1 and 1,800 in Terminal 2, to meet rising parking demand.
The operator urged passengers to arrive three hours before departure, make active use of public transportation and take advantage of smart services such as self-check-in and self-baggage drop.
“We will provide safe and convenient airport services during the Lunar New Year holiday period through the combined efforts of about 94,000 workers based at the airport,” said Lee Hak-jae, president and CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO
