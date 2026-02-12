Insurrection trial broadcasts turn courtrooms into stages, critics say
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:50
Critics say the televised coverage of the insurrection trial related to the emergency martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, has turned courtrooms into stages, undermining the dignity and authority of the judiciary.
Under Paragraph 4 of Article 11 of the special counsel law, first-instance trials handled by the special prosecutor must be broadcast — an exception to the general rule that court proceedings are not televised, with broadcasts only allowed in certain circumstances. The requirement was meant to satisfy the public’s right to know amid intense interest in the case and to encourage thorough legal arguments, supporters of the move said.
In practice, however, the broadcasts have sparked controversy. Some defendants and their lawyers have used their time in court as a platform for political messaging, blurring the line between legal defense and public performance.
During a Jan. 9 hearing, a lawyer for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun delayed proceedings with long, filibuster-style arguments.
“We brought many issues to the fore and informed the public," the lawyer then said on his YouTube channel on Jan. 10. "We believe the circumstances we’ve been given — where the trial is being broadcast — should be used as an opportunity to the fullest to inform the public.”
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, one of the defendants, thanked supporters for “confirming the truth of this case and support” in his final statement on Jan. 13, comments critics say appeared aimed at an audience beyond the courtroom.
A senior judge, speaking anonymously, said the proceedings sometimes resembled a “performance venue,” adding, “It felt like they were inciting people with their beliefs. I wonder if they would have gone that far without the broadcast.”
The criticism has reignited debate over how trials should be covered. Some lawmakers and legal experts suggest narrowing the scope of what is broadcast from the start or limiting post-trial use, such as replays and edited clips, to prevent sensationalism.
International comparisons show varied approaches.
In Britain, live broadcasts of lower-court proceedings are allowed, but editing or rebroadcasting footage is tightly restricted to protect trial integrity. Australia forbids recording and sharing courtroom broadcasts on social media. France generally bars televised court proceedings, except in constitutional cases. In the United States, rules vary by state, but high-profile federal trials — such as cases involving former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro or U.S. President Donald Trump — have relied on courtroom sketches rather than live video.
Some judges have proposed limiting televised coverage to key portions of a trial, such as opening statements, closing arguments and sentencing, to strike a balance between transparency and preserving the seriousness of court proceedings.
“Editing and reporting clips of parts of a trial by individuals or media YouTube channels should be strictly prohibited,” one high court judge said. “Only the first hearing, closing arguments and sentencing date should be broadcast, not the entire trial.”
BY KIM BO-REUM, CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
