Kim Keon Hee sends letter of gratitude to supporters while in detention
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:31 Updated: 12 Feb. 2026, 14:36
Kim Keon Hee, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, expressed gratitude toward her supporters in a handwritten letter from jail, writing that “even someone as lacking and sinful as me receives love."
The former first lady is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, awaiting her appeals trial. A court in January sentenced her to 20 months in prison in a first ruling on financial and political charges.
The letter was revealed by a supporter who claimed that they had exchanged correspondence with Kim, and its contents became public on online communities and social media on Thursday.
In the letter, Kim described hearing supporters outside the facility.
“Today is Sunday, approaching 8 p.m., and a couple of hours ago I heard loud cheers and shed tears,” she wrote. “I wish I could at least wave to those supporting me outside, but all the windows are controlled, so I have no choice.”
She added that she prayed for those backing her.
“You show love even to someone as flawed and sinful as me, and I pray that God will surely protect you,” she wrote.
“Your comfort gives me strength, so I will try to stay strong even as my body hurts. You forgive me and comfort me — where else could there be such God’s grace? I am grateful beyond words. I am truly grateful.”
On Jan. 28, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Kim to 20 months in prison and ordered her to pay 12.82 million won ($8,900) in penalties after finding her guilty of violating the Capital Markets Act and the Political Funds Act, and of accepting bribes under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
The court also ordered authorities to confiscate a Graff diamond necklace that prosecutors said she received from the Unification Church in exchange for business and political favors, which investigators had seized as part of the bribery charges.
The court acquitted her of involvement in stock price manipulation linked to Deutsche Motors and of allegations that she received free opinion polling services from political broker Myung Tae-kyun.
Kim said she accepted the court’s decision through her legal team on the day of the ruling.
“I humbly accept the court’s stern rebuke and will not take its weight lightly,” she said. “I feel sorry for causing concern.”
The Seoul High Court is set to hear the case.
