Korea's Olympic women's cross-country skiing team disqualified for equipment rule violation
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 11:36
Korea’s women’s cross-country skiing team competing at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics was disqualified for violating equipment rules after it was found to have used wax containing a banned substance.
After the women’s sprint classic qualifier held Tuesday, Lee Eui-jin and Han Da-som were disqualified in the post-race equipment inspections when fluorine was detected in the wax applied to their ski bases.
The two athletes placed 70th and 74th, respectively, among 89 competitors and failed to secure berths in the finals, reserved for the top 30. But the disqualification, stemming from an equipment issue, was still a baffling outcome after years of preparation for a single Olympic start. Their results were also removed from the official Olympic records.
Waxing is one of the most painstaking parts of prerace preparation for athletes in snow events. Applying wax best suited to the snow conditions on the course can help improve performance. That is why national teams employ specialists — ski technicians — to handle overall equipment tuning, including selecting wax types and fine-tuning application methods.
Fluorine-based waxes, prized for their superior water repellency and ability to push away moisture on the snow surface, have remained popular with athletes since they first emerged in the 1980s. Such materials are also widely used in everyday products, including water-repellent car-care coatings.
However, the main ingredient, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, has been controversial because it does not break down naturally and can pollute the environment. With studies also suggesting the substances can accumulate in technicians’ bodies and potentially cause cancer, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation banned their use in international competitions starting with the 2023-24 season.
A field investigation by the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) found the positive result stemmed from a supplier error. “The women’s cross-country team ordered wax that complies with FIS rules, but fluorine was found in some of the products delivered,” a KSOC spokesperson said.
"The team had used products from the same supplier for three years without issues," said a Korea Ski and Snowboard Association official. “It’s absurd that this happened on the most important stage, the Olympics.”
The association issued a stern warning to the supplier and replaced the skis whose bases tested positive, said the spokesperson.
BY SONG JI-HOON, PARK RIN
