Man accused of stealing 130 pairs of women's underwear in Jeju
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 16:50
A thief who stole around 130 pairs of women’s underwear from a residential neighborhood in Jeju has been handed over to prosecutors.
Jeju Dongbu Police Precinct said Thursday it arrested and detained a man on suspicion of nighttime trespassing and theft and referred the case to the prosecution.
The man is accused of stealing women’s underwear while roaming residential neighborhoods across Jeju Island from December 2025 to January this year.
Police launched an investigation after receiving a report in late 2025 from a victim who said 16 pieces of underwear hanging on a drying rack had disappeared. Investigators identified the suspect in January and arrested him.
Five victims reported the thefts to police, but authorities pressed the man over additional crimes after finding around 130 pieces of underwear at his home.
Police said the man stole underwear that had been hung out to dry in the yards of residential homes. He was also reported to have a prior record of sex crimes.
The man reportedly told investigators he stole the items “out of curiosity.”
