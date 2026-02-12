 National migration begins
National migration begins

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 19:11 Updated: 12 Feb. 2026, 19:13
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Passengers crowd around a staircase on a railway platform after disembarking from a train at Seoul Station on Feb. 12, as travel surges ahead of the five-day Lunar New Year holiday period that begins on Feb. 14.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
