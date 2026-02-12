 Top court chief justice voices opposition to controversial judicial reform bills
Top court chief justice voices opposition to controversial judicial reform bills

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 13:05
Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae speaks during a justice recommendation committee held at the Supreme Court in southern Seoul, in this file photo from Jan. 21. [YONHAP]

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae on Thursday said two judicial reform bills pushed by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) could cause "great harm" to the public, effectively expressing opposition to the controversial bills.
 
On Wednesday, the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee approved the bills that would allow for constitutional appeal for cases finalized by the Supreme Court and increase the number of justices at the top court to 26 from the current 14.
 

"I have repeatedly said it needs sufficient deliberation through public debate," Cho told reporters when asked about the bills. "As the outcome could result in great harm to the people, the Supreme Court will continue to consult and persuade the National Assembly."
 
The DP, which holds a parliamentary majority, seeks to pass the two bills into law during a plenary session at the National Assembly by the end of this month in a push to reform the judiciary.
 
The main opposition, People Power Party, has fiercely opposed the bills, boycotting the vote at the parliamentary committee Wednesday.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea judicial reform bills Supreme Court Cho Hee-dae Democratic Party

