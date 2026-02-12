Unification Church leader temporarily released from detention over health issues

A Seoul court on Wednesday temporarily released Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja from detention to allow her to receive medical treatment as she faces a criminal trial on bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.The Seoul Central District Court decided to suspend Han's detention until Feb. 21 after she requested last week that she stand trial without being detained, citing health issues stemming from a recent fall and risks of cardiogenic shock.It marks Han's second temporary release from detention after being placed under arrest last September. A court allowed her to undergo eye surgery in November.During her latest release, Han is prohibited from meeting anyone other than medical personnel, her lawyers or caregivers, and is restricted to the hospital premises.A special counsel team indicted Han in October on charges of violating the political fund law and other offenses. She is suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to the former first lady among various other allegations.Yonhap