Sharing tteokguk for Lunar New Year

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 20:30
 
Volunteers from the Yongin Saemaeul Association serve tteokguk, a traditional rice cake soup eaten during Seollal, the Lunar New Year, at a free meal center in Cheoin District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 12. Eating the soup — made with sliced rice cakes in clear broth — symbolizes gaining a year in age and wishing for good fortune in the new year. [NEWS1]
