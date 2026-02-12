Sharing tteokguk for Lunar New Year
Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 20:30
Volunteers from the Yongin Saemaeul Association serve
tteokguk
, a traditional rice cake soup eaten during Seollal, the Lunar New Year, at a free meal center in Cheoin District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 12. Eating the soup — made with sliced rice cakes in clear broth — symbolizes gaining a year in age and wishing for good fortune in the new year. [NEWS1]
