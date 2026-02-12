A century later, 'Arirang' crosses a new pass

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

After a long hiatus, BTS is set to return with a new album titled “Arirang.” Beginning with a concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, which will be streamed live on Netflix, the group will embark on a world tour covering 34 cities. The traditional folk song Arirang is entering the global pop stage as contemporary content intellectual property. For Arirang, it marks another crossing — from a national song to a global one.Arirang is not the title of a single composition but a general term for songs that share refrains such as “Arirang” or “Arari.” Its origins are unknown and there is no single original version. Over generations and across regions, countless variations of lyrics and melodies have emerged. This fluidity is the source of Arirang’s vitality. Themes of separation and longing, resignation and resistance, solidarity and hope have been layered over time, turning Arirang into an emotional language for Koreans.The song was also part of everyday life. It was sung at work, on the road and at gatherings and farewells. In 1896, American missionary Homer Hulbert, who first transcribed the melody, wrote that Arirang was “as essential as rice” to Koreans. A record in “Maecheon Yarok” (early 20th century), a historic chronicle by Hwang Hyeon, notes that King Gojong summoned entertainers to perform Arirang in the palace in 1894. Variants such as Jeongseon Arirang, Miryang Arirang and Jindo Arirang show how widely the song spread across the peninsula.A nationwide version emerged largely through the success of the film “Arirang” (1926), directed by Na Woon-gyu. The story follows a student driven mad by torture after the March 1, 1919 Independence Movement. After killing a landlord who attempts to assault his sister, he is arrested and taken away by Japanese police. As he is led over Arirang Hill, villagers sing the song, which came to symbolize national grief and the longing for independence. Although the original film has been lost, recordings from the 1930s preserved the song’s sound and helped standardize its melody.Through liberation, division and war, Arirang’s meaning expanded. For separated families and overseas Koreans, it became a song of diaspora and memory. At international sporting events, it has also served as a symbolic anthem when athletes from the two Koreas marched together.In contemporary arts, Arirang functions as a cultural vessel capable of holding different emotions and narratives. The musical “Mongyudowon” (2025), now being performed at the National Theater of Korea, uses three variations of the melody to express sorrow, determination and ultimately joy. In the long-running musical “Hero” (2009), the song appears in a moment of humor, as independence fighters sing and dance while awaiting a life-and-death confrontation.This emotional range is possible because Arirang does not impose a fixed message — Its open structure allows performers and audiences to attach their own meanings. When Unesco inscribed it on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012, it cited the song’s diversity and adaptability.BTS’s reinterpretation marks another turning point. This is not simply a revival of tradition. Arirang is becoming a song that can enter global playlists and potentially the Billboard charts. Once shared within communities, it is now positioned to circulate within the global music industry.The Scottish song “Auld Lang Syne” (1788) offers a useful comparison. Known worldwide as a New Year’s anthem of remembrance, it demonstrates how a traditional melody can gain global cultural recognition.Yet BTS’s Arirang differs in that it enters the core of the global pop industry. It represents a rare case in which a traditional folk song becomes a cultural asset within a modern commercial music market.The transformation also brings challenges. Without historic context, Arirang risks being consumed merely as an image. If used only to evoke a Korean atmosphere, its emotional depth may fade. There is also concern that if one version becomes dominant globally, the diversity that defines Arirang could be reduced to a single image.For more than a century, Arirang has survived by adapting to the needs of each era. It evolved from a folk tune to a national symbol and now stands at the threshold of global pop culture. The next stage is about to unfold — just as this year marks the centennial of the film “Arirang.”