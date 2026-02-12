A new investigative agency could become another monster

Five years ago, in March 2021, then-Prosecutor General Yoon Suk Yeol proposed a sweeping restructuring of the prosecution service, as he opposed the Democratic Party’s (DP) plan to create a serious crimes investigation agency and strip prosecutors of their investigative authority.In an interview with JoongAng Ilbo on March 3, 2021, Yoon suggested that the prosecution could be dismantled into several specialized bodies. Anticorruption functions could be transferred to a separate anticorruption agency, financial crimes to a financial investigation office, national security cases to an entity outside the prosecutor general’s control and general crimes to another unit. The proposal effectively envisioned breaking the prosecution into four major organizations.The reaction at the time was swift and critical, not only from prosecutors aligned with Yoon but also from those opposed to him. But after taking office the following year, the Yoon administration moved in the opposite direction and restored prosecutors’ authority to initiate investigations into six major crime categories. The current plan, which aims to abolish the prosecution service and launch a new investigative agency alongside a separate prosecution office by Oct. 2, marks another sharp shift.One notable point is that both the DP’s proposed agency and Yoon’s earlier concept drew on the same model: the United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO). Established in 1988 to handle complex financial crimes and corruption, the SFO integrates investigative and prosecutorial functions. With about 630 personnel, however, it operates on a far smaller scale than Korea’s current prosecutorial workforce.The United Kingdom’s system evolved under different circumstances. For decades, police controlled both the investigation and prosecution, but high acquittal rates led to the creation of the Crown Prosecution Service in 1986, followed by the specialized SFO. Korea’s reform debate, by contrast, begins from a different institutional structure and policy direction. At one stage, the proposed Korean agency was also described as a “Korean FBI,” although the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation developed over decades into a large intelligence and law enforcement body of roughly 38,000 personnel.Institutional reform in a democracy, like innovation in markets, inevitably involves a degree of disruption. But disruption alone does not guarantee better outcomes, especially when political considerations play a significant role. The five-year record of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) illustrates the risks.The CIO was created to address concerns about biased investigations of those in power. But after spending roughly 100 billion won ($68.9 billion), it has secured only one finalized guilty verdict among six cases it prosecuted directly. Two cases ended in acquittals. Last November, its chief and deputy chief were indicted on charges of dereliction of duty in connection with a separate investigation. Chronic staffing shortages caused by resignations and turnover have compounded concerns about expertise and investigative capacity.There is no guarantee that a new serious crimes agency would avoid similar problems. The government’s draft legislation emphasizes organizational scale but provides little explanation as to how investigative capacity and professional expertise would be secured. The proposed agency would employ about 3,000 personnel — roughly half the current investigative workforce of the prosecution — while taking responsibility for nine major crime categories, including corruption, economic crimes, election offenses, defense procurement, large-scale disasters, narcotics, national security and cybercrime.At its peak, prosecutors handled about 6,300 directly initiated investigations per year. The new agency is expected to process around 20,000 cases annually. Rather than reducing the overall investigative volume, which is already higher than in comparable systems such as Japan’s, the plan significantly expands it.The DP has also pushed to eliminate prosecutors’ authority to conduct supplementary investigations, removing a key mechanism for review and correction. Little explanation has been offered about how these changes will improve public convenience or fairness. Instead, the reform has been framed largely in political terms as part of efforts to eliminate what the party calls “politicized prosecution.”Such an approach raises broader concerns. Without sufficient safeguards, a powerful new investigative body could risk the same problems of authority misuse that critics once attributed to the prosecution. The proposed structure would also place the agency under the direction and supervision of the interior minister, a framework that may raise further questions about political neutrality.Institutional reform is often driven by dissatisfaction with existing power. But replacing one concentration of authority with another does not necessarily resolve the underlying problem. If public trust and institutional balance are the ultimate goals, the design of the new system must be judged not by political slogans but by whether it strengthens accountability, expertise and independence.Otherwise, the effort to dismantle one powerful institution may create another.