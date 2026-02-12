‘Popcorn brain’ and the crisis of attention

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Less than 20 minutes into a meeting, participants begin picking up their smartphones one by one. Some check messages while others glance at the news. In meetings in the United States or Europe, such behavior is often seen as a sign of disinterest or boredom and may be considered rude. Yet the scene has become familiar in Korea.Another distinctive feature of media use in Korea is the strong preference for short-form content. According to a survey of 48 countries by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, 50 percent of Koreans rely on YouTube for news, far exceeding the global average of around 30 percent. Short videos dominate. Data from market tracker WiseApp shows that Koreans spend an average of 52 hours per month consuming short-form content such as YouTube Shorts and TikTok, seven times more than the time spent on over-the-top streaming services such as Netflix.The urban environment reinforces this attention economy. Buildings in central Seoul are covered with large digital billboards, drawing the eyes of drivers and pedestrians alike. Even daily movement through the city increasingly involves constant competition for attention.Algorithm-driven media are designed above all to maximize user time on platforms. When one video ends, another begins immediately, leaving little room to pause. Because most short-form videos run under a minute, platforms can extract far more behavioral data within the same viewing time than from longer content. Whether a clip is skipped after five seconds, watched to the end or replayed, dozens of data points can be collected within an hour. These patterns allow platforms to predict even unconscious preferences with growing precision.Without realizing it, users’ attention becomes a resource for platform companies. Many people look up only after spending far longer than they intended, having assumed the experience would take just a moment.Interactions with AI show a similar pattern. A single question rarely ends with one answer. Follow-up prompts encourage further queries, suggesting related tasks or additional information. Over time, it can become unclear where a user’s own intention ends and the system’s guidance begins.AI can be a powerful assistant, especially when it anticipates useful questions. But if users gradually stop verifying or reconstructing responses and instead rely on them uncritically, the result may be an outsourcing of independent thinking. Over time, the mental capacity for sustained reasoning could weaken.There is also a growing tendency to treat quiet time for reflection or imagination as empty or wasted time. Many people feel compelled to fill every pause, unable to tolerate boredom. In fragmented patterns of passive consumption, the value of cognitive space created by stepping back is easily overlooked. Expectations for immediate response become the norm.Philosopher Bertrand Russell wrote that when he struggled with a problem, solutions often came to him during a walk. Creative insight, he suggested, emerges when the brain is released from overload and allowed to shift into a different mode.Research in neuroscience and cognitive science has repeatedly warned that fragmented information consumption and constant digital use may erode deep reading abilities and weaken the motivation for sustained thought. The so-called popcorn brain describes a mental state in which attention jumps rapidly from one stimulus to another, making it difficult to focus fully on a single task.Sustained attention and the creativity that grows from it are among the capabilities humans must preserve in an age shaped by AI. Just as climate change has been driven by extracting fossil fuels from the earth, media technologies risk disrupting the mental ecosystem by extracting human attention as raw material.The effects of technological change tend to be overestimated in the short term but underestimated over the long term. As societies consider how to design coexistence with AI, Korea’s Ministry of Education faces a critical responsibility.Strengthening technological skills and AI literacy within schools is important, but education policy cannot stop there. Education extends beyond classrooms and across all ages. Preserving and developing the public's cognitive resilience and intellectual capacity will require a broader social approach that includes media environments, urban design, family life and patterns of leisure.Balancing industrial competitiveness with the protection of independent thinking may ultimately prove to be a decisive factor in national competitiveness.