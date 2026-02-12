AI chills professional job market, and calls grow for urgent response

Is AI already affecting the job market? According to a January employment report released on Wednesday, the number of workers in professional, scientific and technical sectors fell by 98,000 from a year earlier, the largest decline since the industry classification was revised in 2013. The drop was particularly pronounced in specialized services such as accounting, legal work and tax consulting.In recent years, AI-based task automation has spread rapidly across these fields, raising concerns about there being fewer and fewer employment opportunities. Of the roughly 1,200 people who passed last year’s public accountant certification exam, many reportedly struggled to secure practical training placements due to the decline in entry-level hiring.An official from the Ministry of Data and Statistics said the trend may partly reflect a technical adjustment following growth in these sectors in 2023. At the same time, the official noted that the development of AI may be negatively impacting the hiring of junior staff in specialized services. While it remains unclear whether AI-driven job losses will continue, the expanding influence of the technology on employment warrants close monitoring.Industries are already visibly changing. Demand for software developers surged after the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, but recent rapid advances in AI have begun to moderate hiring in that field. AI is also affecting manufacturing. Hyundai Motor announced its plans to deploy humanoid robots at production sites starting in 2028, underscoring that automation is an irreversible trend. Just as the Luddite movement failed to stop the Industrial Revolution in 19th-century Britain, the AI transformation is unlikely to be reversed.Many young people remain unprepared for this technological shift. The youth employment rate stood at 43.6 percent in January, the lowest level since 2021, and the number of people classified as “inactive but not seeking work” has exceeded 2.78 million, highlighting the severity of the employment downturn.With AI reshaping industries and labor markets faster than expected, the government needs to accelerate labor market reform. Workforce planning must reflect changes in industrial demand and be helped by stronger retraining and job transition programs. Removing outdated regulations to encourage the creation of new jobs will be critical to helping workers adapt to the structural changes ahead.