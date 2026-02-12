Ruling party rushes constitutional complaint bill despite concerns

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A bill introducing a constitutional complaint against court rulings — criticized as creating a de facto fourth trial — passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday under the leadership of the ruling party.The proposed revision to the Constitutional Court Act would allow individuals to file complaints with the Constitutional Court even after a Supreme Court ruling has become final. Both the opposition and the Supreme Court have warned that the measure could be unconstitutional, but the ruling party plans to push the bill through a plenary session within the month.Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae said at a party meeting that the legislation would be processed “on schedule, without delay or compromise.” It is difficult to understand the urgency, given that the proposal would bring major changes to Korea’s judicial system and that sufficient public consensus has yet to be formed.The National Court Administration, which operates under the Supreme Court, submitted an opinion to the Assembly stating that the system cannot be introduced by legislation alone without a constitutional amendment. While the proposal cites Germany as a model, legal structures differ significantly. In Germany, the Federal Constitutional Court holds the highest judicial authority under the Basic Law. Korea’s Constitution, however, designates the Supreme Court as the highest court. According to the Supreme Court’s position, introducing a fourth level of review through legislation would therefore conflict with the Constitution.The Constitutional Court has taken a different view, arguing that violations of fundamental rights arising from court rulings should also be subject to constitutional review. Given the sharp disagreement between the two constitutional institutions, careful deliberation is warranted before moving forward.The constitutional complaint bill is part of a broader package of judicial measures promoted by the ruling party. The other proposals include increasing the number of Supreme Court justices and introducing a new criminal offense for judicial distortion. The bill to expand the number of justices also cleared the committee yesterday, while the judicial distortion measure had already passed the committee last December and is awaiting a plenary vote.The ruling party frames the initiatives as judicial reform, but the opposition argues they amount to an attempt to exert control over the judiciary. Some observers also question whether the accelerated timetable reflects political calculations, including concerns about potential legal risks facing President Lee Jae Myung after leaving office.Even a ruling party with a parliamentary majority must respect the independence of the judiciary as guaranteed by the Constitution. Otherwise, the principle of separation of powers could be fundamentally weakened. Rather than pressing ahead with controversial legislation, the ruling party should suspend its push and seek broader social consensus by gathering views from across society.