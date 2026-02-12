 Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu removed by stretcher after Olympic halfpipe fall
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu removed by stretcher after Olympic halfpipe fall

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 15:09
China's Liu Jiayu crashes during the women's snowboarding halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 11. [AP/YONHAP]

China's Liu Jiayu crashes during the women's snowboarding halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 11. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu received treatment for a head injury but suffered no major injuries to her spine after a scary fall in Olympic halfpipe qualifying Wednesday, people familiar with her medical report told The Associated Press.
 
Liu had to be carried off the halfpipe on a stretcher after the toe edge of her snowboard got caught in the snow, sending her slamming, face-first, into the bottom of the halfpipe. The people who spoke to AP requested anonymity because China's Olympic committee had not released any information.
 

Related Article

 
Liu was trying to finish her second and final run of qualifying with a 900-degree spin. After she slammed into the halfpipe, her legs and board snapped over her back — a wreck known in snowboarding parlance as a “Scorpion.”
 
Action on the halfpipe halted for about 10 minutes while medical personnel attended to her. The people who knew about the medical assessment said she never lost consciousness.
 
The injury came two days after Australian snowboard cross racer Cam Bolton was taken to the hospital with what the team said were two stable neck fractures.
 
 
 
 
 

 

AP
tags Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Snowboard accident

More in Olympic Sports

Slide to survive: Korea's skeleton, bobsleigh teams face daunting Turn 4 on route to podium

Lindsey Vonn says she had 'successful' third surgery on leg following devastating crash

'A trick only I can do': Lee Chae-un to unleash signature maneuver at halfpipe final

Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu removed by stretcher after Olympic halfpipe fall

Universal Music and ClicknClear ink global deal for sports routine music

Related Stories

Australian snowboarder airlifted to hospital with broken neck

Chloe Kim impresses at Olympic halfpipe qualifying round

Lindsey Vonn says she had 'successful' third surgery on leg following devastating crash

Yu Seung-eun claims Korea's second snowboard medal at Winter Olympics

Korea's young snowboarders move closer to medals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)