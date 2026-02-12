Samsung supplies cutting-edge displays for short track events at Winter Olympics

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has provided cutting-edge monitors at the short track speed skating venue at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics to enhance visual accuracy for competition judges.The Korean tech giant said it has supplied the 37-inch ViewFinity S8 monitors at the officiating areas of the venue to help officials "clearly assess critical moments and confidently make rulings.""Short track speed skating is one of the fastest and most technically demanding sports in the Olympic Winter Games. Races are often decided by razor-thin margins, sometimes as little as 0.001 second," the company said in a release."To support this process across short track speed skating disciplines, professional Samsung monitors are used to enable real-time video review and competition monitoring," it added.Samsung Electronics said it has also supplied the 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitors to video rooms operated by Olympic Broadcasting Services, the official Olympic broadcaster for the International Olympic Committee.Yonhap