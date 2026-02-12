What's to blame for all the Olympic short track tumbles? 'Soft ice,' it turns out.

More in Olympic Sports

Slide to survive: Korea's skeleton, bobsleigh teams face daunting Turn 4 on route to podium

Lindsey Vonn says she had 'successful' third surgery on leg following devastating crash

'A trick only I can do': Lee Chae-un to unleash signature maneuver at halfpipe final

Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu removed by stretcher after Olympic halfpipe fall

Universal Music and ClicknClear ink global deal for sports routine music