 Trump announces historic trade deals to bolster coal exports 'dramatically'
Trump announces historic trade deals to bolster coal exports 'dramatically'

Published: 12 Feb. 2026, 08:59 Updated: 12 Feb. 2026, 09:01
U.S. President Donald Trump listens before signing a spending bill in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration has clinched "historic" trade agreements with Korea, Japan, India and other countries to boost U.S. coal exports "dramatically."
 
Trump made the remarks during the "Champion of Coal" event, underlining his support for coal mining.
 

"In just the past few months, we've made historic trade deals with Japan, Korea, India and others to increase our coal exports dramatically," he said at the White House event. "We are now exporting coal to all over the world."
 
It remains unclear whether a trade deal between Seoul and Washington includes a detailed agreement on boosting U.S. coal exports.
 
Announcing an initial trade deal with Korea on social media in July, Trump said that Korea agreed to purchase $100 billion of U.S. liquefied natural gas or other "energy" products.
 
But there was no mention of a coal export agreement in a joint fact sheet that Seoul and Washington released in November to outline trade and security agreements from two summits between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Trump in August and October.
 
The USS George Washington, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, enters Korea's Fleet Command base in Nam District, Busan, on Nov. 5, 2025, for logistical loading and crew rest. [YONHAP]

Under the trade deal, Korea agreed to invest $350 billion in the U.S. with an annual cap of $20 billion, among other pledges, in return for the U.S. lowering "reciprocal" tariffs on the Asian country to 15 percent from 25 percent. 
 
The Trump administration released a separate fact sheet on Wednesday titled "President Donald J. Trump Strengthens United States National Defense with America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Power Generation Fleet."
 
"The Order directs the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of Energy, to approve long-term Power Purchase Agreements or similar contracts with coal-fired energy production facilities to serve Department of War installations and other mission-critical facilities," said the fact sheet. "Priority will be given to projects that enhance grid reliability and blackout prevention, on-site fuel security, and mission assurance for defense and intelligence capabilities."
 
"He is revitalizing America’s beautiful clean coal industry in order to provide Americans with access to reliable, affordable power and support the thousands of American jobs that depend on the industry."

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Donald Trump Coal

