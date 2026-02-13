 Foreign investors become net sellers of Korean stocks in January
Foreign investors become net sellers of Korean stocks in January

Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 13:49 Updated: 13 Feb. 2026, 15:05
A financial data screen in the dealing room of Woori Bank in Seoul on Jan. 28. [YONHAP]

Foreign investors became net sellers of Korean stocks in January, according to data released Friday.
 
Offshore investors sold a net 98 billion won ($67.3 million) worth of local stocks last month, following a net purchase of 1.52 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Following their net selling in January, offshore investors owned 1,701 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 32 percent of total market capitalization.
 
By country, investors from the United States were the top sellers in January, net selling 7.8 trillion won worth of shares, according to the data.
 
In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 3.56 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
 
Their holdings of local bonds stood at 330.5 trillion won as of end-January, accounting for 11.9 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.
 

Yonhap
