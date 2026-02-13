 U.S. firm, Korean subsidiary to pay $252M penalty for illegal exports of chip equipment to China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

U.S. firm, Korean subsidiary to pay $252M penalty for illegal exports of chip equipment to China

Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 13:49
The U.S. Commerce Department logo at its building in Washington is seen in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

The U.S. Commerce Department logo at its building in Washington is seen in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

 
The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday that a U.S. firm and its Korea-based subsidiary have agreed to pay a penalty of about $252 million for what it called illegal exports of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.
 
The department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced a settlement agreement under which Applied Materials of Santa Clara, California (AMAT) and Applied Materials Korea (AMK) will pay the penalty, the second-highest amount ever imposed by BIS.
 

Related Article

 
AMAT had been exporting chipmaking equipment, known as ion implanters, to a Chinese firm, which was placed on the department's "Entity List" for export controls in 2020.
 
The department said that in 2021 and 2022, AMAT shipped ion implanters first to AMK in Korea for assembly and then onward to China without applying for and receiving an export license — a shipment in violation of BIS' license requirement.
 
The value of merchandise shipped was approximately $126 million. The $252 million penalty — twice the transaction value — is the maximum allowed by statute, the department said.
 
"The Bureau of Industry and Security is strongly committed to safeguarding sensitive American technologies and deterring wrongdoers," Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler was quoted as saying in a release. "When companies export their products around the world, they must follow the law or face stiff penalties."
 
As part of the settlement, AMAT agreed to conduct multiple audits of its export compliance program and make annual certifications to BIS in connection with those audits, the department said.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea U.S. chip equipment exports economy China

More in Economy

Import prices rise for seventh straight month as raw material costs climb: Korea's central bank

Foreign investors become net sellers of Korean stocks in January

U.S. firm, Korean subsidiary to pay $252M penalty for illegal exports of chip equipment to China

Lee signals he may limit extending existing loans for owners of multiple homes

Gov't to extend fuel tax cut by another 2 months until April

Related Stories

[Editorial] No victimization of Korea in the battle (KOR)

[Editorial] No victimization of Korea in the battle

Samsung, SK hynix face U.S. curbs on China operations as waiver ends

Korea's chip collapse as bad as in 2008 and 2001: KDI

Exports increase 6.8% on-year due to semiconductor demand
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)