LIG Nex1 reports 2025 net income down 0.5 percent to $146.7 million
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 16:43
Lig Nex1 on Friday reported its 2025 net income at 211.7 billion won ($146.7 million), down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 322.9 billion won, up 44.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 31.5 percent to 4.3 trillion won.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
