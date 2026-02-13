 LIG Nex1 reports 2025 net income down 0.5 percent to $146.7 million
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

LIG Nex1 reports 2025 net income down 0.5 percent to $146.7 million

Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 16:43
LIG Nex1's booth at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference 2026 in Qatar, is seen in this photo provided by the company on Jan. 20. [YONHAP]

LIG Nex1's booth at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference 2026 in Qatar, is seen in this photo provided by the company on Jan. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Lig Nex1 on Friday reported its 2025 net income at 211.7 billion won ($146.7 million), down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.
 

Related Article

 
Operating profit for the year was 322.9 billion won, up 44.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 31.5 percent to 4.3 trillion won.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Lig Nex1 finance net income

More in Finance

Kospi briefly touches new high before closing lower, breaking four-day winning streak

LIG Nex1 reports 2025 net income down 0.5 percent to $146.7 million

Bank of Korea floats 4.8 trillion won worth of fresh bills ahead of extended Lunar New Year holiday

Money supply bounces back on corporate, household deposits rise: BOK

Korea's economic recovery continuing despite uncertainties, says Finance Ministry

Related Stories

LIG Nex1 launches booth at Philippines' ADAS defense expo

LIG Nex1 and Postech sign an MOU on defense tech

LIG Nex1 takes the latest in electronic warfare to the skies

LIG Nex1 inks $1B deal to develop Korea's first dedicated electronic warfare aircraft

LIG Nex1 disqualified from Romania’s air defense bid over paperwork error
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)