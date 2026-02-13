BTS summer concert causes Busan lodging prices to skyrocket
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 18:29
Average hotel rates in Busan have more than doubled for the weekend of BTS’s June concert, with some up to 7.5 times their usual prices, according to the government.
BTS is scheduled to hold two shows in the port city on June 12 and 13 as part of the band’s “Arirang” tour, its first in four years. Organizers have not yet announced the Busan venue.
The average price for a one-night stay between June 13 and 14 reached 433,999 won ($300) in Busan, about 2.4 times higher than rates charged on surrounding weekends, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
The antitrust regulator surveyed 135 lodging facilities in Busan — 52 hotels, 39 motels and 44 pensions — based on prices listed on major online booking platforms as of Jan. 29.
Motels recorded the steepest increases. Average motel rates jumped from 106,663 won the week before the concert to 325,801 won during the event weekend. Hotel rates also rose sharply, climbing from 321,180 won to 631,546 won over the same period. Vacation rentals, referred to as "pensions" in Korea, saw relatively smaller increases.
In individual cases, the gap was wider: 13 properties — about 10 percent of those surveyed — charged more than five times their usual rates during the concert weekend. One hotel raised a room price from 100,000 won per night to 750,000 won.
Rates increased most sharply near a likely concert venue and major transportation hubs.
Lodgings within a five-kilometer (3.1-mile) radius of Busan Asiad Main Stadium — the city’s largest stadium, which hosted a BTS concert in 2022 — charged about 3.5 times their usual rates on average. Prices near Busan Station and the Seobu intercity Bus Terminal rose about three-fold. In contrast, accommodations near Haeundae Beach saw a relatively modest increase of about 1.2 times.
Raising accommodation prices does not in itself violate the law, which means that the FTC can only recommend that business owners not excessively hike prices. The watchdog said it will, however, take action if it finds evidence of collusion.
The survey was conducted to provide reference information to consumers visiting Busan in June, including price trends and differences by location, according to the FTC. The commission also promised similar reviews when regional festivals or large-scale events are expected to push up local lodging rates.
Separately, the government plans to announce comprehensive measures aimed at curbing price gouging within the first quarter of this year.
“We are considering measures to address cases where businesses raise prices excessively in ways that consumers view as unreasonable,” an FTC official said. “Local governments are also pursuing steps such as securing and providing lodging facilities.”
Earlier, President Lee Jae Myung addressed the controversy over rising accommodation prices in Busan, writing on X on Jan. 16 that the government "must root out malicious abuses that undermine the overall market order and cause significant harm to everyone.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
