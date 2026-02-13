McDonald’s Korea contributed over $1 billion to country's GDP in 2024, company says
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 18:56
- CHO YONG-JUN
McDonald’s Korea contributed 1.57 trillion won ($1.08 billion) to Korea’s GDP in 2024, according to the fast food chain on Friday.
The data, revealed by McDonald’s Korea on Tuesday, is based on the report conducted by global advisory firm Oxford Economics in partnership with McDonald’s in January. The research involved 21 total countries across Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and Northern Europe.
Out of the estimated 1.57 trillion won contributed to Korea’s GDP by the global hamburger chain, McDonald’s Korea directly contributed 484 billion won through its store operations. The rest came from the 678 billion won indirect contribution from transactions with local suppliers and 409 billion won in induced effects, referring to spending generated by employees' and partners' income.
McDonald’s Korea had 19,900 direct employees and created 15,400 jobs through supply chains and related industries in 2024.
The fast food chain is also credited with hiring young people, as 52 percent of McDonald’s Korea’s work force is between 15 and 24. Female workers also make up 57 percent of the total work force.
Oxford Economics also said the company spent over 800 billion won on domestic supply chain costs in 2024. The company sources 70 percent of its raw ingredients from Korean suppliers.
Notably, the Taste of Korea project, launched in 2021, saw the company release burgers made with locally sourced ingredients, including garlic from Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang; green tea from Boseong, South Jeolla; scallions from Jindo, South Jeolla; and chili peppers from Jinju, South Gyeongsang.
“Our research demonstrates the significant contribution that McDonald’s makes to local business and communities across Korea, driving economic activity through job creation, franchising and partnerships with local suppliers.” Stephen Foreman, associate director at Oxford Economics, said.
