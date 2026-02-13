My time with Genesis Magma GV60: Soft, precise, calmer than anticipated
YONGIN, Gyeonggi — I approached it with a measure of skepticism. "It" was the Magma GV60, the first-ever high-performance car from Genesis, Hyundai Motor’s luxury marque.
Over the years, I’ve driven lots of pedigreed performance cars — from Porsche to Mercedes-AMG and BMW’s M. Could a brand’s first attempt at performance credibly enter that arena?
I wasn’t looking for the all-electric GV60 Magma to eclipse those historical German badges. But it needed a point of view — something distinctly its own.
After roughly two hours behind the wheel, the verdict was clear. Whatever could be debated, the Magma GV60 is a car crafted with uncommon care — a performance vehicle attentive even to the smallest details, the sort that reveals how much thought has gone into its making.
Visually, it’s hard to miss. Finished in a striking bright shade of orange, the Magma stands out from a distance. The three air vents carved into the front bumper — what Genesis calls the “three-hole” — give it a sportier edge.
The first surprise came the moment I settled into the driver’s seat. The Magma-exclusive bucket seats were unexpectedly plush, almost indulgent.
It’s a quiet rebellion against a longstanding performance-car orthodoxy — that speed must come at the expense of comfort. In many German rivals, stiffness is treated as a badge of seriousness, and the Magma GV60 seems to question that premise. Why must fast always mean unforgiving?
Its true character emerged on the highway. Switch into GT mode and the car undergoes a palpable transformation. The car suddenly feels sharper, and the road surface is much more noticeable.
The apex of the experience sat quietly beneath my right thumb, a small button mounted on the lower right of the steering wheel with the text "Boost Mode" that unlocks the Magma’s most visceral self.
Press it, and for 15 electric seconds the car sheds restraint. Power surges instantly, a controlled explosion of acceleration. In less than 10 seconds, the speedometer was brushing 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) — delivered not with chaos, but with an almost unnerving composure.
The Magma only takes 10.9 seconds to go from zero to 200 kilometers per hour, with a top speed of 264 kilometers per hour. In Boost mode, the dual motors unleash up to 650 horsepower. I only regret that I did not have the stretch of road to see it all the way through.
The test drive course also included a series of winding bends — and despite a car that weighs over 2 tons, there was no ungainly lurching, no sense of the body lagging behind the steering input.
High-performance cars with stiff, lowered suspensions can feel harsh on rough roads, making every bump more noticeable. The Magma, however, softens the impact without losing the sense of connection to the road — a balance that feels intentional.
Adding another layer to the theatrics is its Virtual Gear Shift system, which, when using the paddle shifters, drivers can simulate stepped gear changes along with an artificial engine sound.
But as much as one might wish to end the drive on that crescendo, reservations remain. Attention to detail alone does not automatically amount to greatness. And when asked whether the Magma fulfills the elemental promise embedded in the words “high performance,” I find it difficult to answer without hesitation.
Perhaps Genesis, in launching its first performance model, tried to accomplish too much at once. In attempting to check every conceivable box, the car risks diluting the singular, almost primal identity traditionally associated with the genre.
When one thinks of a high-performance car, certain images come to mind: low-slung proportions, mechanical rawness, a sense of barely restrained aggression. The question is whether the Magma fully lives up to that most basic expectation.
Above all, it’s an SUV. Unlike the storied performance sedans and coupes that built the reputations of European rivals, the GV60 Magma stands taller, broader, more accommodating. Yes, it offers spaciousness and ease, but they inevitably soften the edge. The experience feels quick — undeniably so — yet not always feral.
Its identity as an EV may also give traditional performance enthusiasts pause. High-performance cars have never been chosen for thrift; they are machines that burn fuel freely, their inefficiency part of the ritual.
When asked about its main target audience, a Genesis executive pointed to drivers who want something “not overly extreme, but not devoid of excitement.” I wonder: How large is that middle ground?
The market is already saturated with competent, increasingly refined legendary cars. Those who deliberately opt for high-performance machinery tend to do so with a clear appetite for dynamic intensity. And there are many established alternatives that cater unapologetically to that desire. In balancing urban livability with bursts of speed, can the Magma truly satisfy drivers who seek performance in its purest sense?
Last year, Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz signaled ambitious plans for the Magma, stating that high-performance variants would be introduced across the lineup, with Magma models accounting for roughly 10 percent of that total Genesis sales.
It is a bold vision — but as for me, I am compelled to reserve my judgment until I get behind the wheel of the next Magma.
