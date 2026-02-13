SK chief meets Nvidia, Google heads to discuss AI cooperation
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 18:01
According to the Korean chipmaker, Chey met with Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Thursday last week in Silicon Valley to discuss potential AI collaborations.
"The partnership, which began during the early stages of HBM development amid market uncertainty, has evolved into a strategic relationship that extends beyond supply to joint product planning," SK hynix said in a release.
"SK hynix aims to expand its collaboration with Nvidia from AI chips to broader AI infrastructure," it added.
On Tuesday, Chey also met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Seattle to discuss cooperation in high bandwidth memory (HBM), along with AI data centers and solutions.
SK Group will expand cooperation with Microsoft not only in HBMs but also in building AI data centers and operating cloud-based AI solutions, it added.
The SK chairman additionally met with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday in San Jose to discuss a long-term memory supply agreement with the U.S. social media company.
"[SK and Meta] discussed the technology roadmap for HBM4, HBM4E and future products, supported by a stable and timely HBM supply," SK hynix said.
On Wednesday, Chey met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss memory chip supply and exchange views on potential investment cooperation.
"Chey's meetings with global tech leaders are expected to go beyond business cooperation and serve as a catalyst for Korea's AI industry," an SK Group official said.
