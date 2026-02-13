 SK chief meets Nvidia, Google heads to discuss AI cooperation
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 18:01
This photo, released by SK hynix on Feb. 13, shows SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, and Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. [YONHAP]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has met with the heads of leading U.S. tech firms, including Nvidia, Google and Microsoft, to discuss business ties in the AI sector, SK hynix said Friday.
 
According to the Korean chipmaker, Chey met with Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Thursday last week in Silicon Valley to discuss potential AI collaborations.
 

"The partnership, which began during the early stages of HBM development amid market uncertainty, has evolved into a strategic relationship that extends beyond supply to joint product planning," SK hynix said in a release.
 
"SK hynix aims to expand its collaboration with Nvidia from AI chips to broader AI infrastructure," it added.
 
On Tuesday, Chey also met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Seattle to discuss cooperation in high bandwidth memory (HBM), along with AI data centers and solutions.
 
This photo, released by SK hynix on Feb. 13, shows SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, right, and Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg. [YONHAP]

"The meeting reflects SK Group's strategy to strengthen its position in the global AI ecosystem by broadening cooperation with Microsoft beyond semiconductors into AI infrastructure and services," the company said.
 
SK Group will expand cooperation with Microsoft not only in HBMs but also in building AI data centers and operating cloud-based AI solutions, it added.
 
The SK chairman additionally met with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday in San Jose to discuss a long-term memory supply agreement with the U.S. social media company.
 
This photo, released by SK hynix on Feb. 13, shows SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, and Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai. [YONHAP]

SK hynix, a key supplier of enterprise SSDs and server DRAM for Meta data centers, said the two companies agreed to broaden cooperation to next-generation AI infrastructure.
 
"[SK and Meta] discussed the technology roadmap for HBM4, HBM4E and future products, supported by a stable and timely HBM supply," SK hynix said.
 
On Wednesday, Chey met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss memory chip supply and exchange views on potential investment cooperation.
 
"Chey's meetings with global tech leaders are expected to go beyond business cooperation and serve as a catalyst for Korea's AI industry," an SK Group official said. 

Yonhap
tags SK Nvidia Google Korea

