 Samsung Electronics aces ESG rankings above other major firms
Published: 13 Feb. 2026, 13:34
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, Korea, on April 15, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, Korea, on April 15, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics clinched the top spot in an annual environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) rating of major listed firms in Korea, a local research institute said Friday.
 
Samsung Electronics received an A+ grade with 89.9 points to lead the latest ESG evaluation of the top 250 companies by market capitalization, according to Happy ESG, a corporate governance research group that analyzes ESG reports disclosed by major listed firms.
 

KT&G ranked second with 89.8 points, followed by Samsung C&T with 88.2, Hanwha Aerospace with 88 and SK hynix with 87.6.
 
Companies scoring 90 points or higher are rated S, while those with 85-89 points earn an A+ grade, and those with 80-84 points receive an A, the institute said.
 
By sector, SK hynix topped the information technology and semiconductor field, and Samsung C&T finished first among building and shipbuilding companies.
 
Hana Financial Group, Kia, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics took the top positions in the financial, automotive, electronics and pharmaceutical sectors, respectively.
 
The average ESG score of the 250 companies came to 78.7 points this year, up 0.5 point from a year earlier, according to the report.
 

Yonhap
